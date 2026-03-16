Indoor 5K Power Walk on March 28 to benefit Dress for Success Tampa Bay
The family-friendly indoor 5K event celebrates fitness, empowerment, and community support while raising funds to help women achieve economic independence. Participants will enjoy pre-walk stretches, upbeat music, inspiring moments, and fun activities for kids.
Tampa, FL, March 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Annual Event Promotes Family, Fitness, and Financial Independence for Women
In celebration of International Women's Month, the community is invited to step into their power and support women’s economic empowerment at the annual Dress for Success Tampa Bay Power Walk, a family-friendly indoor 5K taking place Saturday, March 28, 2026, at Citrus Park Town Center.
The event, presented by AAA, brings together families, corporate teams, and community supporters for a morning of fitness, inspiration, and purpose—raising funds to help women across the Tampa Bay region achieve economic independence.
Participants will enjoy pre-walk stretches, upbeat music, inspiring moments, and kid-friendly activities while walking the comfortable indoor route. Day-of registration begins at 7:30 AM and participants are encouraged to preregister at:
https://go.rallyup.com/powerwalk-2026/Campaign/Details
This year’s theme, “Step Into Your Power,” reflects the mission of Dress for Success Tampa Bay to equip women with the confidence, professional tools, and supportive community they need to succeed in the workforce and beyond.
“The Power Walk is a celebration of strength, resilience, and community,” said Lisette Parsons, executive director of Dress for Success Tampa Bay. “During International Women’s Month, we’re inviting our community to literally and figuratively step into their power-walking alongside women who are building brighter futures for themselves and their families.”
More than 60% of Dress for Success Tampa Bay clients are single mothers, many working to overcome barriers to employment while supporting their families. Funds raised through the Power Walk help provide career coaching, job search support, professional attire, and workforce development programs that empower women to secure employment and achieve financial independence.
Since 1998, Dress for Success Tampa Bay has helped thousands of women throughout the region by providing professional clothing, a network of support, job skills training, and career development programs designed to help women thrive professionally and personally.
Community members are encouraged to walk, form teams, donate, or sponsor the event as a way to celebrate International Women’s Month while supporting women working toward economic stability and success. To register, donate, or learn more, visit:
https://go.rallyup.com/powerwalk-2026/Campaign/Details
For more information about Dress for Success Tampa Bay’s mission and programs, visit www.dfstampabay.org, call 813-259-1876, or follow @dressforsuccesstampabay on social media.
In celebration of International Women's Month, the community is invited to step into their power and support women’s economic empowerment at the annual Dress for Success Tampa Bay Power Walk, a family-friendly indoor 5K taking place Saturday, March 28, 2026, at Citrus Park Town Center.
The event, presented by AAA, brings together families, corporate teams, and community supporters for a morning of fitness, inspiration, and purpose—raising funds to help women across the Tampa Bay region achieve economic independence.
Participants will enjoy pre-walk stretches, upbeat music, inspiring moments, and kid-friendly activities while walking the comfortable indoor route. Day-of registration begins at 7:30 AM and participants are encouraged to preregister at:
https://go.rallyup.com/powerwalk-2026/Campaign/Details
This year’s theme, “Step Into Your Power,” reflects the mission of Dress for Success Tampa Bay to equip women with the confidence, professional tools, and supportive community they need to succeed in the workforce and beyond.
“The Power Walk is a celebration of strength, resilience, and community,” said Lisette Parsons, executive director of Dress for Success Tampa Bay. “During International Women’s Month, we’re inviting our community to literally and figuratively step into their power-walking alongside women who are building brighter futures for themselves and their families.”
More than 60% of Dress for Success Tampa Bay clients are single mothers, many working to overcome barriers to employment while supporting their families. Funds raised through the Power Walk help provide career coaching, job search support, professional attire, and workforce development programs that empower women to secure employment and achieve financial independence.
Since 1998, Dress for Success Tampa Bay has helped thousands of women throughout the region by providing professional clothing, a network of support, job skills training, and career development programs designed to help women thrive professionally and personally.
Community members are encouraged to walk, form teams, donate, or sponsor the event as a way to celebrate International Women’s Month while supporting women working toward economic stability and success. To register, donate, or learn more, visit:
https://go.rallyup.com/powerwalk-2026/Campaign/Details
For more information about Dress for Success Tampa Bay’s mission and programs, visit www.dfstampabay.org, call 813-259-1876, or follow @dressforsuccesstampabay on social media.
Contact
Dress for Success Tampa BayContact
Tanya Cielo
813-337-0893
https://tampabay.dressforsuccess.org/
Tanya Cielo
813-337-0893
https://tampabay.dressforsuccess.org/
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