Law Firms Worldwide Invited to Submit Websites for the 30th Annual WebAwards

The Web Marketing Association has opened entries for the 30th Annual WebAward Competition, inviting law firms worldwide to compete for the title of Best Legal Website of 2026. Websites will be evaluated on design, innovation, content, technology, and usability. The competition recognizes excellence in digital performance while providing valuable industry benchmarking. Entry deadline: May 29, 2026.