Law Firms Worldwide Invited to Submit Websites for the 30th Annual WebAwards
The Web Marketing Association has opened entries for the 30th Annual WebAward Competition, inviting law firms worldwide to compete for the title of Best Legal Website of 2026. Websites will be evaluated on design, innovation, content, technology, and usability. The competition recognizes excellence in digital performance while providing valuable industry benchmarking. Entry deadline: May 29, 2026.
Boston, MA, March 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Web Marketing Association has opened entries for the 30th Annual WebAward Competition for Website Development, inviting law firms and legal organizations worldwide to submit their websites for consideration as the Best Legal Website of 2026. Full details about the competition and entry process are available at www.webaward.org.
The WebAwards program evaluates websites across 86 industry categories, including the legal sector, and has become one of the longest-running competitions dedicated to recognizing excellence in website development. Submissions for legal websites will be accepted through May 29, 2026.
“Within the legal profession, a firm’s website has become one of the most important tools for attracting and converting prospective clients,” said William Rice, President of the Web Marketing Association. “People researching legal representation today spend significant time online comparing law firms. They examine attorney expertise, case outcomes, client testimonials, thought leadership, and responsiveness before they ever pick up the phone.”
Rice noted that modern law firm websites must combine authority with usability.
“A successful legal website needs to project professionalism and credibility while also delivering a seamless user experience,” Rice said. “Mobile optimization, accessibility compliance, secure communication tools, and strong search visibility are essential. In competitive practice areas such as personal injury, family law, and corporate litigation, digital performance can directly influence new client acquisition.”
The WebAward Competition provides law firms and their development partners with an objective assessment of their website performance against industry benchmarks. Winning a WebAward also gives firms the opportunity to promote their website as an award-winning digital experience, strengthening brand credibility and enhancing their visibility online.
Judging Criteria for Legal Websites
Websites submitted to the WebAwards are evaluated by a panel of experienced digital professionals who assess each entry using seven key performance criteria:
Design
Innovation
Content
Technology
Interactivity
Copywriting
Ease of Use
Legal website entries are first compared with other sites within the legal category and then measured against the broader WebAward standard of excellence.
Valuable Feedback for Entrants
In addition to recognition, participants gain insight into how their websites perform compared with other legal industry submissions.
Each entrant receives:
A detailed scoring report comparing their site with the average scores within the legal category.
Potential written feedback from the professional WebAwards judging panel.
Insights that can help guide future improvements in website design and functionality.
Benefits of Winning a WebAward
Law firms that receive a WebAward gain a number of promotional advantages, including:
Greater industry visibility for their firm and website.
Opportunities to promote the recognition through media outreach.
Search-engine-friendly links from the highly ranked WebAward website.
Social media promotion highlighting the award achievement.
A valuable credential for firm marketing materials and professional resumes.
Recognition from peers within the legal and digital marketing communities.
And, of course, the well-earned bragging rights that accompany an industry award.
Best Legal Website of the Year
Each year, the Web Marketing Association presents the Best Legal Website WebAward to the entry receiving the highest overall score from the judging panel.
Law firms, legal service providers, and the agencies that develop their websites are encouraged to submit their work for consideration in the 2026 WebAwards before the May 29 entry deadline.
Past winners of the Best Legal Website include:
2025 – Omnizant for Law Offices of Dianne Sawaya LLC
2024 – Omnizant for The Stritmatter Firm
2023 – CIE Legal for CEI Legal Website
2022 – Thomson Reuters – Findlaw for The Law Offices of Andrew M. Doktofsky, PC.
2021 – Scorpion for THE MCCLELLAN LAW FIRM
2020 – Zola Media for Surprenant & Beneski
2019 - Zola Creative Media, LLC for Disability Law Group
2018 – Duo Consulting for Much Shelist, P.C.
2017 – Goodwin for Goodwin Website
2016 – Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP for www.msk.com
2015 – Firmseek, Inc. for Weinberg Wheeler Website Design and Development Project
2014 – Postali LLC for Staver Law Group
2013 – Shine Lawyers for Shine Lawyers Website
2012 - Scorpion Design, Inc for Crary Buchanan Website
2011 – Clark/Nikdel/Powell for Peterson & Myers Website
2010 – WilmerHale for WilmerHale Careers
2009 – Thomson-FindLaw for Law Offices of Lisa L. Maki
2008 - The Attorney Store for GetLegal.com
2007 - carbonhouse, inc. for Womble Carlyle Sandridge & Rice, PLLC
2006 - Thomson-FindLaw for Yanowitch Law, P.A.
2005 - Frost Brown Todd LLC for Frost Brown Todd LLC Attorneys at Law
2004 - Saturno Design LLC for Pierce Atwood – Attorneys at Law
2003 - Pepper Hamilton LLP for www.pepperlaw.com
2002 - Lane Powell Spears Lubersky LLP for Lanepowell.com
Competition Sponsors
The 2026 WebAwards are supported by several leading organizations in digital marketing and communications, including PR.com, iContact, and eTailConferences. The Web Marketing Association thanks these partners for their continued support of the online marketing community.
About the WebAwards
Founded in 1997, the Web Marketing Association was created to help define the standard of excellence in online marketing and digital communications.
Through internationally recognized programs such as the WebAward Competition for Website Development, the Internet Advertising Competition, and the MobileWebAwards, the organization honors the individuals and teams responsible for building the most effective digital marketing programs on the Internet today.
Entrants benefit from expert evaluation by a professional judging panel as well as the promotional advantages associated with being recognized as an award-winning web developer.
Contact
Web Marketing AssociationContact
William Rice
860-558-5423
www.WebAward.org
Categories