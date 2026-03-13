Bring Your Scariest Creative Concepts to Life – with RAMPF
Sculpting, mold making, and casting materials for haunted attractions at TransWorld’s Halloween & Attractions Show – Booth 1231.
Wixom, MI, March 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Create eye-catching haunted houses, corn mazes, pumpkin patches, theme park attractions, props, and immersive environments fast, easy, and cost-effectively – with sculpting, mold‑making, and casting materials from RAMPF. Visit booth 1231 at TransWorld’s Halloween & Attractions Show in St. Louis, MO, from March 26 to 29.
Key Takeaways
1. RAKU® TOOL EZ‑PZ epoxy putties give artists and architects confidence in every application, combining excellent sculpting performance, easy handling, and high safety standards for out standing results.
2. Polyurethane foam boards streamline hand sculpting and CNC cutting, delivering smooth surfaces that minimize post‑processing while saving time, labor, and cost.
3. Silicones for mold making and props deliver high precision and flexibility, with tin‑ and platinum‑cure options across a wide range of Shore hardnesses to suit each application.
Sculpting Epoxies – Designed for control, safety, and creative freedom
RAKU® TOOL EZ PZ epoxy putties are engineered for easy sculpting, texturing, and precise detailing on flat and vertical surfaces. The EZ PZ product line encompasses:
• EZ PZ Light – Effortless sculpting and stamping, even overhead
• EZ PZ Standard – Perfect for large scenic areas
• EZ PZ Castable – Moldable topcoats with E84 Class A fire rating
Tooling Boards – Smooth surfaces, exceptional precision, less finishing work
RAMPF polyurethane foam boards cover a wide range of creative and tooling applications, supported by matching adhesive solutions:
Low‑density boards (4-20 lbs)
- Ideal for hand sculpting and CNC cutting
- Excellent surface quality reduces need for extensive finishing
- Saves time, effort, and post‑processing costs
- Well suited for creative, decorative, and prototyping applications
High‑density boards (28-106 lbs)
- Designed for demanding tooling applications
- Deliver exceptional precision, stability, and durability
- Meet requirements of even the most rigorous performance standards
Silicones – When precision matters
RAMPF silicones for mold making and props deliver flexibility and reliability for molds, masks, props, and scenic elements. Key benefits include:
• Wide range of Shore hardnesses
• Tin and platinum cure systems
• Translucent options for visual control
• Customizable pigments for creative freedom
Liquid Polyurethane Systems – For the most demanding requirements
RAMPF offers a comprehensive portfolio of high‑performance castable polyurethane systems designed to meet the most demanding requirements:
• ASTM and UL flame‑rated materials, including clear formulations, as well as two‑part expandable foams
• Maximum processing versatility, supporting mold pouring, roto‑casting, hard coatings, and sprayable applications
Gabe Harris, Sales Manager Theming at RAMPF Group, Inc. – “The RAMPF team is proud to support the artists and builders behind the screams, scares, and unforgettable experiences with a full portfolio of sculpting, mold‑making, and casting materials. Beyond products, we bring hands‑on expertise, working closely with creators to share practical know‑how, real‑world application insights, and proven solutions. We look forward to connecting and exchanging ideas at this year’s TransWorld trade show.”
Visit RAMPF Group, Inc. at TransWorld’s Halloween & Attractions Show in St. Louis, MO, from March 26 to 29 – Booth 1231.
Key Takeaways
1. RAKU® TOOL EZ‑PZ epoxy putties give artists and architects confidence in every application, combining excellent sculpting performance, easy handling, and high safety standards for out standing results.
2. Polyurethane foam boards streamline hand sculpting and CNC cutting, delivering smooth surfaces that minimize post‑processing while saving time, labor, and cost.
3. Silicones for mold making and props deliver high precision and flexibility, with tin‑ and platinum‑cure options across a wide range of Shore hardnesses to suit each application.
Sculpting Epoxies – Designed for control, safety, and creative freedom
RAKU® TOOL EZ PZ epoxy putties are engineered for easy sculpting, texturing, and precise detailing on flat and vertical surfaces. The EZ PZ product line encompasses:
• EZ PZ Light – Effortless sculpting and stamping, even overhead
• EZ PZ Standard – Perfect for large scenic areas
• EZ PZ Castable – Moldable topcoats with E84 Class A fire rating
Tooling Boards – Smooth surfaces, exceptional precision, less finishing work
RAMPF polyurethane foam boards cover a wide range of creative and tooling applications, supported by matching adhesive solutions:
Low‑density boards (4-20 lbs)
- Ideal for hand sculpting and CNC cutting
- Excellent surface quality reduces need for extensive finishing
- Saves time, effort, and post‑processing costs
- Well suited for creative, decorative, and prototyping applications
High‑density boards (28-106 lbs)
- Designed for demanding tooling applications
- Deliver exceptional precision, stability, and durability
- Meet requirements of even the most rigorous performance standards
Silicones – When precision matters
RAMPF silicones for mold making and props deliver flexibility and reliability for molds, masks, props, and scenic elements. Key benefits include:
• Wide range of Shore hardnesses
• Tin and platinum cure systems
• Translucent options for visual control
• Customizable pigments for creative freedom
Liquid Polyurethane Systems – For the most demanding requirements
RAMPF offers a comprehensive portfolio of high‑performance castable polyurethane systems designed to meet the most demanding requirements:
• ASTM and UL flame‑rated materials, including clear formulations, as well as two‑part expandable foams
• Maximum processing versatility, supporting mold pouring, roto‑casting, hard coatings, and sprayable applications
Gabe Harris, Sales Manager Theming at RAMPF Group, Inc. – “The RAMPF team is proud to support the artists and builders behind the screams, scares, and unforgettable experiences with a full portfolio of sculpting, mold‑making, and casting materials. Beyond products, we bring hands‑on expertise, working closely with creators to share practical know‑how, real‑world application insights, and proven solutions. We look forward to connecting and exchanging ideas at this year’s TransWorld trade show.”
Visit RAMPF Group, Inc. at TransWorld’s Halloween & Attractions Show in St. Louis, MO, from March 26 to 29 – Booth 1231.
Contact
RAMPF GroupContact
Benjamin Schicker
+49.7123.9342-0
www.rampf-group.com
Benjamin Schicker
+49.7123.9342-0
www.rampf-group.com
Categories