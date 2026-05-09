China’s AI Marketing Shift: Gogetop Releases Industry Briefing
London-based Gogetop Marketing has published new industry analysis on the impact of artificial intelligence adoption across China’s social media and digital marketing ecosystem, highlighting emerging trends affecting international brands.
London, United Kingdom, May 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Gogetop Marketing, a London-based cross-border marketing and communications agency, today released a new industry briefing outlining how artificial intelligence is being deployed across China’s digital marketing and e-commerce environments, following new official statistics showing generative AI adoption has reached 602 million users nationwide.
The briefing follows the latest internet development report published by the China Internet Network Information Center (CNNIC). According to the report, China had 1.125 billion internet users as of December 2025. Generative AI usage reached 602 million users, representing a population penetration rate of 42.8 percent.
The same national dataset indicates that AI tools are already widely used for a range of everyday digital tasks. Among Chinese internet users, 457 million reported using AI to answer questions, 288 million used AI tools to generate images or video, and 184 million used AI applications as digital assistants.
Against this backdrop, Gogetop Marketing’s briefing examines how artificial intelligence is increasingly integrated into practical marketing workflows across China’s digital platforms, particularly in areas such as creative production, customer interaction and conversion pathways within e-commerce and social commerce ecosystems.
Recent industry research suggests that AI-enabled marketing applications are already familiar to many Chinese consumers. In a March 2025 online survey conducted by iResearch (N=1,487), 85.7 percent of respondents said they had either learned about or used AI-based tools.
Among respondents aware of AI marketing applications, the most commonly recognised implementations included AI customer service systems (60.4 percent), AI shopping assistants (53.1 percent), virtual product try-on technology (48.8 percent), AI livestream or digital-human hosts (48.4 percent), AI-generated marketing copy or images (46.5 percent), and AI-generated promotional video (40.5 percent).
The briefing also highlights the scale of China’s digital advertising market.
According to iResearch estimates, China’s internet advertising industry reached 1.13 trillion yuan (approximately US$156 billion) in 2023, up 12.4 percent year on year. Analysts link the expansion of creative formats and distribution channels partly to the increasing availability of AI-driven content production tools.
Another area examined in the briefing is the commercial use of so-called “digital humans” in marketing and livestream commerce. Coverage syndicated by CCTV.com of the 2024 Virtual Digital Human Influence Index Report stated that the study analysed 311 leading virtual digital human profiles and documented application cases across sectors including cultural tourism, digital marketing, e-commerce livestreaming and intelligent media production.
The release of Gogetop Marketing’s briefing also comes as public attention has increased around AI agent tools capable of performing multi-step digital tasks. The open-source AI agent platform OpenClaw gained significant visibility in China in early March.
In Shenzhen’s Longgang district, a local consultation draft proposed the introduction of an “OpenClaw digital employee application voucher” programme subsidising 40 percent of eligible spending, with a per-company annual cap of RMB 2 million. Separate policy drafts reported in Wuxi proposed support measures for AI applications with funding caps of up to RMB 5 million per project.
At the same time, some international reporting indicated that certain government agencies and state-owned enterprises warned employees against installing OpenClaw on office devices due to potential data security risks.
“China’s AI adoption is no longer limited to experimentation or isolated pilot projects,” said Ann Zhu, spokesperson for Gogetop Marketing. “AI is increasingly visible in workflows that directly influence revenue generation, including creative production, store operations, customer conversations and livestream commerce.
For international brands, the opportunity is substantial, but organisations must also consider platform compliance, data governance and operational differences within China’s digital ecosystem.”
Gogetop Marketing said the briefing was prepared for marketing and communications teams evaluating China-focused campaigns or cross-border growth strategies. The document summarises current AI adoption trends and provides examples of how artificial intelligence tools are being integrated into research, creative development, media optimisation and customer service workflows.
The briefing follows the latest internet development report published by the China Internet Network Information Center (CNNIC). According to the report, China had 1.125 billion internet users as of December 2025. Generative AI usage reached 602 million users, representing a population penetration rate of 42.8 percent.
The same national dataset indicates that AI tools are already widely used for a range of everyday digital tasks. Among Chinese internet users, 457 million reported using AI to answer questions, 288 million used AI tools to generate images or video, and 184 million used AI applications as digital assistants.
Against this backdrop, Gogetop Marketing’s briefing examines how artificial intelligence is increasingly integrated into practical marketing workflows across China’s digital platforms, particularly in areas such as creative production, customer interaction and conversion pathways within e-commerce and social commerce ecosystems.
Recent industry research suggests that AI-enabled marketing applications are already familiar to many Chinese consumers. In a March 2025 online survey conducted by iResearch (N=1,487), 85.7 percent of respondents said they had either learned about or used AI-based tools.
Among respondents aware of AI marketing applications, the most commonly recognised implementations included AI customer service systems (60.4 percent), AI shopping assistants (53.1 percent), virtual product try-on technology (48.8 percent), AI livestream or digital-human hosts (48.4 percent), AI-generated marketing copy or images (46.5 percent), and AI-generated promotional video (40.5 percent).
The briefing also highlights the scale of China’s digital advertising market.
According to iResearch estimates, China’s internet advertising industry reached 1.13 trillion yuan (approximately US$156 billion) in 2023, up 12.4 percent year on year. Analysts link the expansion of creative formats and distribution channels partly to the increasing availability of AI-driven content production tools.
Another area examined in the briefing is the commercial use of so-called “digital humans” in marketing and livestream commerce. Coverage syndicated by CCTV.com of the 2024 Virtual Digital Human Influence Index Report stated that the study analysed 311 leading virtual digital human profiles and documented application cases across sectors including cultural tourism, digital marketing, e-commerce livestreaming and intelligent media production.
The release of Gogetop Marketing’s briefing also comes as public attention has increased around AI agent tools capable of performing multi-step digital tasks. The open-source AI agent platform OpenClaw gained significant visibility in China in early March.
In Shenzhen’s Longgang district, a local consultation draft proposed the introduction of an “OpenClaw digital employee application voucher” programme subsidising 40 percent of eligible spending, with a per-company annual cap of RMB 2 million. Separate policy drafts reported in Wuxi proposed support measures for AI applications with funding caps of up to RMB 5 million per project.
At the same time, some international reporting indicated that certain government agencies and state-owned enterprises warned employees against installing OpenClaw on office devices due to potential data security risks.
“China’s AI adoption is no longer limited to experimentation or isolated pilot projects,” said Ann Zhu, spokesperson for Gogetop Marketing. “AI is increasingly visible in workflows that directly influence revenue generation, including creative production, store operations, customer conversations and livestream commerce.
For international brands, the opportunity is substantial, but organisations must also consider platform compliance, data governance and operational differences within China’s digital ecosystem.”
Gogetop Marketing said the briefing was prepared for marketing and communications teams evaluating China-focused campaigns or cross-border growth strategies. The document summarises current AI adoption trends and provides examples of how artificial intelligence tools are being integrated into research, creative development, media optimisation and customer service workflows.
Contact
Gogetop MarketingContact
Jone Smiths
+44 07858663712
www.gogetop.com
Jone Smiths
+44 07858663712
www.gogetop.com
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