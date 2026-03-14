Limitless Acquisitions Volunteers at Gather 55 Community Restaurant, Serving and Supporting Guests

Limitless Acquisitions volunteered at Gather 55 Community Restaurant, where team members assisted both in the kitchen and on the dining floor. Volunteers helped plate meals, run food to guests, and serve beverages such as tea, coffee, and water. Acting in roles similar to restaurant servers, the team worked together to support the staff and ensure guests had a welcoming and positive dining experience while giving back to the community.