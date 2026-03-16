StreamScan Launches StreamEnclave: A Secure Solution to Accelerate CMMC Certification
StreamScan announces the launch of StreamEnclave, a secure platform designed to accelerate CMMC and CPCSC compliance. This turnkey CUI enclave enables defense-sector organizations to protect sensitive data and become assessment-ready in approximately three months, with predictable costs and minimal operational disruption.
Montreal, Canada, March 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- StreamScan, a Canadian cybersecurity company specializing in advanced threat detection and the protection of critical environments, today announced the launch of StreamEnclave, a secure platform designed to help organizations achieve CMMC (Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification) compliance more quickly, as required by the U.S. Department of Defense, as well as meet the requirements of the Canadian Program for Cyber Security Certification (CPCSC) for organizations seeking to access the defense market in Canada.
With the gradual implementation of CMMC 2.0 and the introduction of the Canadian Program for Cyber Security Certification (CPCSC), companies wishing to work with the defense sector must now demonstrate compliance with strict cybersecurity standards to protect sensitive information such as Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI).
StreamEnclave was designed to address these new regulatory requirements by providing a turnkey secure environment that enables organizations to process and protect sensitive data related to defense contracts. The objective is to allow companies to reach certification readiness in less than three months, by simplifying the required efforts, accelerating the compliance process, and reducing the costs associated with the traditional certification journey.
“With StreamEnclave, our goal is to simplify access to the defense market for Canadian and international organizations. Compliance requirements such as CMMC can often be perceived as complex and time-consuming to implement. Our approach is to provide a turnkey secure environment, combined with our cybersecurity and compliance expertise, to significantly accelerate the path to certification and enable organizations to be ready for assessment in as little as three months,” said Karim Ganame, Founder of StreamScan and cybersecurity expert.
StreamEnclave is a dedicated CUI enclave, deployed on-site, where security and compliance are built in by design. It provides:
Clear separation between systems containing CUI data and non-CUI systems
Controlled access to CUI information
Continuous 24/7 security monitoring
Centralized logging and compliance evidence generation
A clear shared responsibility matrix
This solution aligns with StreamScan’s broader approach of supporting organizations at every stage of their compliance journey, from the initial assessment to preparation for the certification audit.
The launch of StreamEnclave complements StreamScan’s portfolio of advanced services, including its SOC/MDR, cybersecurity technologies, CMMC and CPCSC compliance advisory, and incident response services.
As regulatory requirements continue to tighten across the defense supply chain, StreamScan positions StreamEnclave as a strategic solution enabling organizations to accelerate their certification readiness. StreamEnclave allows organizations to be ready for assessment within weeks, with predictable costs and minimal operational impact, eliminating key compliance barriers and facilitating access to government and industrial defense contracts.
About StreamScan
StreamScan is a Canadian cybersecurity company specializing in advanced threat detection, 24/7 security monitoring, and the protection of critical environments. As the first Canadian company certified as a Registered Practitioner Organization (RPO) within the CMMC ecosystem, StreamScan positions itself as a strategic partner for organizations seeking to access or maintain their presence in the North American defense market.
Leveraging its expertise in operational cybersecurity and regulatory compliance, StreamScan supports organizations in preparing for CMMC Level 2 certification in the United States and CPCSC (Canadian Program for Cyber Security Certification) in Canada. By combining advanced cybersecurity technologies, SOC/MDR services, and compliance advisory, StreamScan enables organizations to protect sensitive data, secure their operations, and strengthen their credibility with government and industrial prime contractors.
With the gradual implementation of CMMC 2.0 and the introduction of the Canadian Program for Cyber Security Certification (CPCSC), companies wishing to work with the defense sector must now demonstrate compliance with strict cybersecurity standards to protect sensitive information such as Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI).
StreamEnclave was designed to address these new regulatory requirements by providing a turnkey secure environment that enables organizations to process and protect sensitive data related to defense contracts. The objective is to allow companies to reach certification readiness in less than three months, by simplifying the required efforts, accelerating the compliance process, and reducing the costs associated with the traditional certification journey.
“With StreamEnclave, our goal is to simplify access to the defense market for Canadian and international organizations. Compliance requirements such as CMMC can often be perceived as complex and time-consuming to implement. Our approach is to provide a turnkey secure environment, combined with our cybersecurity and compliance expertise, to significantly accelerate the path to certification and enable organizations to be ready for assessment in as little as three months,” said Karim Ganame, Founder of StreamScan and cybersecurity expert.
StreamEnclave is a dedicated CUI enclave, deployed on-site, where security and compliance are built in by design. It provides:
Clear separation between systems containing CUI data and non-CUI systems
Controlled access to CUI information
Continuous 24/7 security monitoring
Centralized logging and compliance evidence generation
A clear shared responsibility matrix
This solution aligns with StreamScan’s broader approach of supporting organizations at every stage of their compliance journey, from the initial assessment to preparation for the certification audit.
The launch of StreamEnclave complements StreamScan’s portfolio of advanced services, including its SOC/MDR, cybersecurity technologies, CMMC and CPCSC compliance advisory, and incident response services.
As regulatory requirements continue to tighten across the defense supply chain, StreamScan positions StreamEnclave as a strategic solution enabling organizations to accelerate their certification readiness. StreamEnclave allows organizations to be ready for assessment within weeks, with predictable costs and minimal operational impact, eliminating key compliance barriers and facilitating access to government and industrial defense contracts.
About StreamScan
StreamScan is a Canadian cybersecurity company specializing in advanced threat detection, 24/7 security monitoring, and the protection of critical environments. As the first Canadian company certified as a Registered Practitioner Organization (RPO) within the CMMC ecosystem, StreamScan positions itself as a strategic partner for organizations seeking to access or maintain their presence in the North American defense market.
Leveraging its expertise in operational cybersecurity and regulatory compliance, StreamScan supports organizations in preparing for CMMC Level 2 certification in the United States and CPCSC (Canadian Program for Cyber Security Certification) in Canada. By combining advanced cybersecurity technologies, SOC/MDR services, and compliance advisory, StreamScan enables organizations to protect sensitive data, secure their operations, and strengthen their credibility with government and industrial prime contractors.
Contact
STREAMSCAN AI Inc.Contact
Andrada Cijov
1-877-208-9040
https://www.streamscan.ai
Andrada Cijov
1-877-208-9040
https://www.streamscan.ai
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