Signature Resolution Expands Nationally with Commonwealth Mediation and Conciliation, Inc.

Signature Resolution announced its expansion to the East Coast through the addition of Massachusetts-based Commonwealth Mediation and Conciliation, Inc. (CMCI). The transition brings CMCI’s experienced and results-driven panel of neutrals to Signature Resolution, strengthening the firm’s ability to serve attorneys and clients handling complex civil disputes across New England and beyond while supporting its growth as a national provider of alternative dispute resolution services.