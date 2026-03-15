Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Matheson Painting and an Undisclosed Buyer
Pasco, WA, March 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the transaction between Matheson Painting and an Undisclosed buyer.
Matheson Painting specializes in industrial coatings, surface preparation, specialized coatings, tank linings, containment liners, pipeline coatings, sandblasting, glass bead blasting, industrial flooring, shop services, and safe stairs and catwalks. They serve sectors such as agriculture and food processing, and with more than 50 years of experience, the company uses the highest-quality materials and has perfected its methods to deliver unbeatable results, often working within tight 12–24 hour shutdown windows.
The buyer, a private investor, shared that the opportunity aligned perfectly with the type of business they had been actively pursuing. An established operation with strong fundamentals located in an ideal strategic location.
“Matheson Painting is locally owned and operated and has a storied history through its offerings of value and long-term solutions. They are a leader in the region, and this was obvious with the robust amount of interest that poured in throughout the deal process. We are excited for Joe and Julie and are thankful to have been a part of the process.”
-Kevin Barrett, Managing Director, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled transactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
Matheson Painting specializes in industrial coatings, surface preparation, specialized coatings, tank linings, containment liners, pipeline coatings, sandblasting, glass bead blasting, industrial flooring, shop services, and safe stairs and catwalks. They serve sectors such as agriculture and food processing, and with more than 50 years of experience, the company uses the highest-quality materials and has perfected its methods to deliver unbeatable results, often working within tight 12–24 hour shutdown windows.
The buyer, a private investor, shared that the opportunity aligned perfectly with the type of business they had been actively pursuing. An established operation with strong fundamentals located in an ideal strategic location.
“Matheson Painting is locally owned and operated and has a storied history through its offerings of value and long-term solutions. They are a leader in the region, and this was obvious with the robust amount of interest that poured in throughout the deal process. We are excited for Joe and Julie and are thankful to have been a part of the process.”
-Kevin Barrett, Managing Director, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled transactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
Contact
Benchmark InternationalContact
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
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