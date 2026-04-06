Dragun Adds Geologist and Environmental Engineer
Dragun Corporation has hired a geologist at its Farmington Hills, Michigan, office and an Environmental Engineer at its Windsor, Ontario office.
Farmington Hills, MI, April 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dragun Corporation (Dragun) strengthens its environmental professional staff with recent hires.
Lance Paquette is a geologist at Dragun. Lance joined Dragun in September 2025 and has a B.S. and an M.S. in Geology.
Lance works on projects involving site assessments and investigations, soil and groundwater remediation, soil/sub-slab vapor intrusion and mitigation, environmental due diligence, and more. In addition to his environmental experience, Lance has nearly a decade of experience in the oil and gas sector with a focus on data interpretation and analytics for oil and gas well explorations in a variety of onshore and offshore basins across the globe.
Lance works out of Dragun’s US office.
Ehsan Momeni is an Environmental Engineer at Dragun. Ehsan joined Dragun in February 2026. He is a licensed Professional Engineer in Ontario (P.Eng.) and holds a M.Sc. in Environmental Engineering and a M.S. in Chemical Engineering (Process).
With a strong engineering background, Ehsan assists clients with environmental regulatory compliance and projects involving environmental site assessments and groundwater investigations.
Ehsan works out of Dragun’s Canadian office.
Jeffrey Bolin, Partner and Senior Vice President of Technical Operations at Dragun, said, “When vetting candidates to join our team, we begin with a critical evaluation of their technical aptitude. It is also essential that new hires support our Core Values, which focus on ethics, integrity, attitude, respect, and honoring commitments to our clients and colleagues. Both Lance and Ehsan check these boxes. We are confident that they will fit into the Dragun culture well.”
Since being founded in 1988, Dragun has enjoyed an uncompromised reputation of excellence. This excellence is nurtured by combining technical knowledge, a passion to find solutions, creativity to apply these solutions, and determination to see every project to completion.
Dragun provides environmental consulting services for projects involving PFAS, vapor intrusion, soil and groundwater contamination, nitrates in groundwater, environmental compliance, litigation support, and more.
For more information regarding this press release, contact Alan Hahn, Business Development Manager, at 248.932.0228.
Lance Paquette is a geologist at Dragun. Lance joined Dragun in September 2025 and has a B.S. and an M.S. in Geology.
Lance works on projects involving site assessments and investigations, soil and groundwater remediation, soil/sub-slab vapor intrusion and mitigation, environmental due diligence, and more. In addition to his environmental experience, Lance has nearly a decade of experience in the oil and gas sector with a focus on data interpretation and analytics for oil and gas well explorations in a variety of onshore and offshore basins across the globe.
Lance works out of Dragun’s US office.
Ehsan Momeni is an Environmental Engineer at Dragun. Ehsan joined Dragun in February 2026. He is a licensed Professional Engineer in Ontario (P.Eng.) and holds a M.Sc. in Environmental Engineering and a M.S. in Chemical Engineering (Process).
With a strong engineering background, Ehsan assists clients with environmental regulatory compliance and projects involving environmental site assessments and groundwater investigations.
Ehsan works out of Dragun’s Canadian office.
Jeffrey Bolin, Partner and Senior Vice President of Technical Operations at Dragun, said, “When vetting candidates to join our team, we begin with a critical evaluation of their technical aptitude. It is also essential that new hires support our Core Values, which focus on ethics, integrity, attitude, respect, and honoring commitments to our clients and colleagues. Both Lance and Ehsan check these boxes. We are confident that they will fit into the Dragun culture well.”
Since being founded in 1988, Dragun has enjoyed an uncompromised reputation of excellence. This excellence is nurtured by combining technical knowledge, a passion to find solutions, creativity to apply these solutions, and determination to see every project to completion.
Dragun provides environmental consulting services for projects involving PFAS, vapor intrusion, soil and groundwater contamination, nitrates in groundwater, environmental compliance, litigation support, and more.
For more information regarding this press release, contact Alan Hahn, Business Development Manager, at 248.932.0228.
Contact
The Dragun CorporationContact
Alan Hahn
248-932-0228
www.dragun.com
Alan Hahn
248-932-0228
www.dragun.com
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