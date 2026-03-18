Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated a Transaction Between Utron Kinetics LLC and MBI Equity
Manassas, VA, March 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International has successfully facilitated a transaction between Manassas, VA-based Utron Kinetics LLC (“Utron”) and Detroit, MI-based MBI Equity (“MBI”).
Utron vertically integrates proprietary powder-to-part advanced manufacturing and metal-based 3D printing for demanding market applications, including hypersonics. With a zero-defect production track record in components, engineering services, and novel materials for government agencies, Fortune 1000, and private corporations, Utron elevates technical performance across a wide range of sectors, including aerospace, defense, automotive, energy, and industrials.
MBI Equity is an investor-operator, single asset fund group that partners with advanced manufacturing, supply chain, and critical industrial services companies to help them realize their full potential.
“Utron boasts a decades-long, unblemished track record of precision service and delivery to a highly differentiated list of demanding industry and U.S. Government customers. This company presented a highly attractive niche opportunity for a partner who could understand not only the core value of the business, but also the future potential of a unique asset like Utron. We believe we found the perfect fit in MBI Equity, and we are excited to watch the coming phase of growth.”
-William Sullivan, Managing Director, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handledtransactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
Utron vertically integrates proprietary powder-to-part advanced manufacturing and metal-based 3D printing for demanding market applications, including hypersonics. With a zero-defect production track record in components, engineering services, and novel materials for government agencies, Fortune 1000, and private corporations, Utron elevates technical performance across a wide range of sectors, including aerospace, defense, automotive, energy, and industrials.
MBI Equity is an investor-operator, single asset fund group that partners with advanced manufacturing, supply chain, and critical industrial services companies to help them realize their full potential.
“Utron boasts a decades-long, unblemished track record of precision service and delivery to a highly differentiated list of demanding industry and U.S. Government customers. This company presented a highly attractive niche opportunity for a partner who could understand not only the core value of the business, but also the future potential of a unique asset like Utron. We believe we found the perfect fit in MBI Equity, and we are excited to watch the coming phase of growth.”
-William Sullivan, Managing Director, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handledtransactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
Contact
Benchmark InternationalContact
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
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