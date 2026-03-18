Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Fast Response On-Site Testing, Inc. and Relentless Health, Inc.
Santa Cruz, CA, March 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the transaction between Santa Cruz, CA-based Fast Response On-Site Testing, Inc., and Reno, NV-based Relentless Health, Inc.
Fast Response On-Site Testing, Inc. ("FROST"), is a mobile medical services provider specializing in occupational health and safety. FROST offers a range of health services, including hearing conservation testing, respiratory fit testing, and on-site health services such as vaccines, drug & alcohol testing, and employment physicals. Additionally, FROST offers various Occupational Safety and Health Administration compliance training programs tailored for schools, hospitals, first responders, agriculture, manufacturing facilities, and energy production plants.
"Thank you to the Benchmark International team for your outstanding guidance and support throughout this process. Your expertise, communication, and steady leadership were instrumental in achieving a successful sale of the business. We sincerely appreciate your partnership and the professionalism you brought at every stage."
- Dr. Casey Terribilini, President, Fast Response On-Site Testing, Inc.
Relentless Health, Inc. works to help citizens live healthier lives through preventative health screening and proactive health testing. The company's goal is to build a world where better health data empowers everyone to improve their health outcomes through actionable health insights.
"We are pleased to have assisted Dr. Casey on this transaction. We are excited to see what the partnership with Relentless Health will bring".
-Eric Kolesnikov, Associate Director, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark InternationalL:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handledtransactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
Fast Response On-Site Testing, Inc. ("FROST"), is a mobile medical services provider specializing in occupational health and safety. FROST offers a range of health services, including hearing conservation testing, respiratory fit testing, and on-site health services such as vaccines, drug & alcohol testing, and employment physicals. Additionally, FROST offers various Occupational Safety and Health Administration compliance training programs tailored for schools, hospitals, first responders, agriculture, manufacturing facilities, and energy production plants.
"Thank you to the Benchmark International team for your outstanding guidance and support throughout this process. Your expertise, communication, and steady leadership were instrumental in achieving a successful sale of the business. We sincerely appreciate your partnership and the professionalism you brought at every stage."
- Dr. Casey Terribilini, President, Fast Response On-Site Testing, Inc.
Relentless Health, Inc. works to help citizens live healthier lives through preventative health screening and proactive health testing. The company's goal is to build a world where better health data empowers everyone to improve their health outcomes through actionable health insights.
"We are pleased to have assisted Dr. Casey on this transaction. We are excited to see what the partnership with Relentless Health will bring".
-Eric Kolesnikov, Associate Director, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark InternationalL:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handledtransactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
Contact
Benchmark InternationalContact
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
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