Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between LPAS, Inc. and Bluwatr
Sacramento, CA, March 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the transaction between Sacramento, CA-based LPAS, Inc., and Toronto, Canada-based Bluwatr.
LPAS is a full-service architecture and interior design firm specializing in schematic design, construction documents, construction administration, interior design, feasibility studies, and a range of complementary professional services. A nationally recognized practice based in California, the Company brings more than 45 years of industry experience to its work. LPAS delivers comprehensive, tailored solutions for multi-unit housing, higher education institutions, retail centers, civic buildings, commercial offices, and other large-scale projects.
Bluwatr is a strategic growth platform of architects and engineers focused on investing in and advancing the A&E industry. The firm’s vision is to drive growth through technological innovation while offering A&E firm owners a meaningful and values-aligned transition that honors their life’s work. Bluwatr invests in small to mid-size architecture and engineering companies with strong growth potential, as well as in emerging technologies that will shape the next generation of design firms.
“We were pleased to work with Benchmark International on this transaction. Their team was professional, responsive, and brought a strong company to the table in LPAS. Their approach helped ensure a smooth and collaborative process throughout.”
- Todd Hoisington - CEO & Founder, Bluwatr
“We are pleased to announce the successful closing of this transaction between LPAS, Inc. and Bluwatr. Bluwatr demonstrated exceptional dedication throughout the process, consistently pushing the deal forward with focus and commitment. Likewise, LPAS, Inc. worked tirelessly to provide thorough information at every stage. Their collaboration made this a smooth and productive transaction, and we’re proud to have supported both parties in reaching this outcome.”
-Eric Kolesnikov, Associate Director, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark InternationalL:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handledtransactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
LPAS is a full-service architecture and interior design firm specializing in schematic design, construction documents, construction administration, interior design, feasibility studies, and a range of complementary professional services. A nationally recognized practice based in California, the Company brings more than 45 years of industry experience to its work. LPAS delivers comprehensive, tailored solutions for multi-unit housing, higher education institutions, retail centers, civic buildings, commercial offices, and other large-scale projects.
Bluwatr is a strategic growth platform of architects and engineers focused on investing in and advancing the A&E industry. The firm’s vision is to drive growth through technological innovation while offering A&E firm owners a meaningful and values-aligned transition that honors their life’s work. Bluwatr invests in small to mid-size architecture and engineering companies with strong growth potential, as well as in emerging technologies that will shape the next generation of design firms.
“We were pleased to work with Benchmark International on this transaction. Their team was professional, responsive, and brought a strong company to the table in LPAS. Their approach helped ensure a smooth and collaborative process throughout.”
- Todd Hoisington - CEO & Founder, Bluwatr
“We are pleased to announce the successful closing of this transaction between LPAS, Inc. and Bluwatr. Bluwatr demonstrated exceptional dedication throughout the process, consistently pushing the deal forward with focus and commitment. Likewise, LPAS, Inc. worked tirelessly to provide thorough information at every stage. Their collaboration made this a smooth and productive transaction, and we’re proud to have supported both parties in reaching this outcome.”
-Eric Kolesnikov, Associate Director, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark InternationalL:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handledtransactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
Contact
Benchmark InternationalContact
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
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