Senior Downsizing Experts to Host Free “Aging Solo” Seminar at Arlington’s ACTIV Center
Smart Senior Series event helps adults 50+ plan ahead for independence when living on their own.
Arlington, TX, April 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- With a growing number of older adults living independently, proactive planning has become more important than ever. To help address this need, Senior Downsizing Experts will host a free educational seminar titled “Aging Solo: Unique Considerations for Life on Your Own” on Thursday, April 2 at 1:30 p.m. at The ACTIV Center in Arlington. The seminar is designed to help older adults navigate important life transitions with confidence.
While many people plan for retirement, finances, and legal issues, individuals who expect to live independently later in life may face additional considerations. The seminar will explore practical strategies for building reliable support networks, organizing important personal information, planning for potential health or mobility changes, and evaluating housing options that support long-term independence.
The program is designed primarily for adults age 50 and older who are aging solo, as well as couples who want to plan ahead in the event that one partner may eventually live alone.
“From our experience working with older adults, we see many people navigating later life on their own, often after the loss of a spouse,” said Ingrid Sullivan, co-founder of Senior Downsizing Experts. “Taking time to think through support systems, housing choices, and how important information is organized can make a tremendous difference in maintaining independence and peace of mind.”
The seminar is part of the Smart Senior Series, an educational program created by Senior Downsizing Experts and supported by a network of local Education Partners who work together to provide reliable information and resources for older adults and their families throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth area.
“Many people assume they will figure things out when the time comes,” said John Sullivan. “But planning ahead allows people to stay in control of their decisions and avoid unnecessary stress during life transitions. Our goal is to encourage thoughtful planning before a crisis occurs.”
The presentation will also address topics such as maintaining social connections, identifying trusted professionals and support resources, and creating a personal “life operations guide” so important information is accessible if assistance is needed.
Event Details
Aging Solo: Unique Considerations for Life on Your Own
Thursday, April 2 at 1:30 p.m.
The ACTIV Center in Arlington, Texas
Admission is free, but registration is required. Attendees may register at www.SmartSeniorSeries.com or call 817-635-1043.
About the Smart Senior Series:
The Smart Senior Series, founded in 2018 by Senior Downsizing Experts, is an educational seminar program created to help older adults make informed decisions about housing, financial preparation, estate planning, safety, and lifestyle transitions. Through these free community seminars, Ingrid and John Sullivan and their network of trusted professionals have educated hundreds of seniors across the Dallas–Fort Worth area, providing practical information that helps older adults plan ahead and maintain their independence.
While many people plan for retirement, finances, and legal issues, individuals who expect to live independently later in life may face additional considerations. The seminar will explore practical strategies for building reliable support networks, organizing important personal information, planning for potential health or mobility changes, and evaluating housing options that support long-term independence.
The program is designed primarily for adults age 50 and older who are aging solo, as well as couples who want to plan ahead in the event that one partner may eventually live alone.
“From our experience working with older adults, we see many people navigating later life on their own, often after the loss of a spouse,” said Ingrid Sullivan, co-founder of Senior Downsizing Experts. “Taking time to think through support systems, housing choices, and how important information is organized can make a tremendous difference in maintaining independence and peace of mind.”
The seminar is part of the Smart Senior Series, an educational program created by Senior Downsizing Experts and supported by a network of local Education Partners who work together to provide reliable information and resources for older adults and their families throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth area.
“Many people assume they will figure things out when the time comes,” said John Sullivan. “But planning ahead allows people to stay in control of their decisions and avoid unnecessary stress during life transitions. Our goal is to encourage thoughtful planning before a crisis occurs.”
The presentation will also address topics such as maintaining social connections, identifying trusted professionals and support resources, and creating a personal “life operations guide” so important information is accessible if assistance is needed.
Event Details
Aging Solo: Unique Considerations for Life on Your Own
Thursday, April 2 at 1:30 p.m.
The ACTIV Center in Arlington, Texas
Admission is free, but registration is required. Attendees may register at www.SmartSeniorSeries.com or call 817-635-1043.
About the Smart Senior Series:
The Smart Senior Series, founded in 2018 by Senior Downsizing Experts, is an educational seminar program created to help older adults make informed decisions about housing, financial preparation, estate planning, safety, and lifestyle transitions. Through these free community seminars, Ingrid and John Sullivan and their network of trusted professionals have educated hundreds of seniors across the Dallas–Fort Worth area, providing practical information that helps older adults plan ahead and maintain their independence.
Contact
Senior Downsizing ExpertsContact
Debbie Ford
817-635-1043
www.seniordownsizingexperts.com
Debbie Ford
817-635-1043
www.seniordownsizingexperts.com
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