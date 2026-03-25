Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Stepfar Investments LLC and Classic Collision, LLC
Midland, TX, March 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the successful transaction between Stepfar Investments LLC DBA Platinum Collision Center and Pat Gray Collision Center, a provider of collision repair services for all vehicle makes and models. Classic Collision is a leading national multi-site collision repair operator based in Atlanta.
Platinum Collision Center and Pat Gray Collision Center were founded in 2008 and 2013, respectively, and serve residential and commercial clients in the greater Permian Basin region. They have been serving the Permian basin for over 30 years and 40 years, respectively. They are knowledgeable about every make and model of vehicle on the road, from residential automobiles to light-duty commercial vehicles. Both collision centers are capable of major collision repair, including bumper, frame, suspension, and wheel alignment repairs, as well as weather-related damage. The companies’ skilled technicians provide friendly customer service and efficient installations.
Classic Collision, founded in 1983 in Atlanta, Georgia, is built on a foundation of quality, integrity, and honesty. With a skilled team and unwavering standards, they deliver exceptional service to their customers and partners. As one of the largest privately held auto body repair providers in the U.S., they operate 318 state-of-the-art facilities nationwide. For over 40 years, safety has been their top priority. Their highly trained technicians, cutting-edge equipment, and manufacturer certifications make them a leader in collision repair. This acquisition enables Classic Collision to serve the Midland community better and continue growing its network of exceptional collision repair centers.
Classic Collision is excited to expand its presence into the Midland area. It looks forward to delivering the same high-quality service and customer satisfaction that have made Classic Collision a trusted name nationwide.
“This transaction represents an exciting step forward for both organizations. By adding a strong operation in Midland, Classic Collision is further strengthening its regional footprint and positioning itself for continued growth. We look forward to seeing the combined platform thrive.” - Jeffrey Garza Senior Deal Associate Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handledtransactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
Platinum Collision Center and Pat Gray Collision Center were founded in 2008 and 2013, respectively, and serve residential and commercial clients in the greater Permian Basin region. They have been serving the Permian basin for over 30 years and 40 years, respectively. They are knowledgeable about every make and model of vehicle on the road, from residential automobiles to light-duty commercial vehicles. Both collision centers are capable of major collision repair, including bumper, frame, suspension, and wheel alignment repairs, as well as weather-related damage. The companies’ skilled technicians provide friendly customer service and efficient installations.
Classic Collision, founded in 1983 in Atlanta, Georgia, is built on a foundation of quality, integrity, and honesty. With a skilled team and unwavering standards, they deliver exceptional service to their customers and partners. As one of the largest privately held auto body repair providers in the U.S., they operate 318 state-of-the-art facilities nationwide. For over 40 years, safety has been their top priority. Their highly trained technicians, cutting-edge equipment, and manufacturer certifications make them a leader in collision repair. This acquisition enables Classic Collision to serve the Midland community better and continue growing its network of exceptional collision repair centers.
Classic Collision is excited to expand its presence into the Midland area. It looks forward to delivering the same high-quality service and customer satisfaction that have made Classic Collision a trusted name nationwide.
“This transaction represents an exciting step forward for both organizations. By adding a strong operation in Midland, Classic Collision is further strengthening its regional footprint and positioning itself for continued growth. We look forward to seeing the combined platform thrive.” - Jeffrey Garza Senior Deal Associate Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handledtransactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
Contact
Benchmark InternationalContact
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
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