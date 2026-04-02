World Tai Chi & Qigong Day, 100s of Cities in Over 100 Countries. A Healing Global Phenomenon. "One World ... One Breath."
Beginning in the earliest time zones people will come out to practice ... slowing down ... breathing ... & sharing a mass global Tai Chi & Qigong experience. Then as the planet turns, the event spreads time zone by time zone throughout the planet at 10 am local time worldwide. Everyone is invited to be part of World Tai Chi & Qigong Day, and be a healing part of history, which science has shown has "measurably increased coherence in global consciousness."
Overland Park, KS, April 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- View the following synopsis video of this extraordinary grass-roots event, "World Tai Chi & Qigong Day."
World Tai Chi and Qigong Day
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1_6MX9RqYT8
Learn more about or get involved at:
www.WorldTaiChiDay.org
www.GlobalTransformationProject.org
All resources are free public education services, such as a comprehensive Medical Research Directory with science showing how Mind Body practices like: Tai Chi, Chi Kung, Yoga, Meditation, and Mindfulness can treat nearly 100 common health challenges people face.
On Saturday, April 25, 2026 (always the "last Saturday of April"), World Tai Chi & Qigong Day, the Founders of World Tai Chi Day offer a 700-page book of compiled science on the power of consciousness, and Mind Body's proven ability to unleash that power. "The Gospel of Science: Mind Blowing New Science on Ancient Truths to Heal Our Stress, Lives, and Planet" (2nd edition), will be free all day on Amazon Kindle ebooks on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
World Tai Chi Day Founders and organizers have supported Mind Body teachers expanding the use of Mind Body in corporate wellness, healthcare, public education, prison rehabiltation, hospice care, senior care, etc.
Currently, their goal is to see Mind Body teachers worldwide invited into Public Education to profoundly elevate the education process, and save untold dollars in future healthcare spending ... by educating public school students in Mind Body Health.
World Tai Chi and Qigong Day
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1_6MX9RqYT8
Learn more about or get involved at:
www.WorldTaiChiDay.org
www.GlobalTransformationProject.org
All resources are free public education services, such as a comprehensive Medical Research Directory with science showing how Mind Body practices like: Tai Chi, Chi Kung, Yoga, Meditation, and Mindfulness can treat nearly 100 common health challenges people face.
On Saturday, April 25, 2026 (always the "last Saturday of April"), World Tai Chi & Qigong Day, the Founders of World Tai Chi Day offer a 700-page book of compiled science on the power of consciousness, and Mind Body's proven ability to unleash that power. "The Gospel of Science: Mind Blowing New Science on Ancient Truths to Heal Our Stress, Lives, and Planet" (2nd edition), will be free all day on Amazon Kindle ebooks on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
World Tai Chi Day Founders and organizers have supported Mind Body teachers expanding the use of Mind Body in corporate wellness, healthcare, public education, prison rehabiltation, hospice care, senior care, etc.
Currently, their goal is to see Mind Body teachers worldwide invited into Public Education to profoundly elevate the education process, and save untold dollars in future healthcare spending ... by educating public school students in Mind Body Health.
Contact
World Tai Chi & Qigong DayContact
Bill Douglas
913 648 2256
www.worldtaichiday.org
Bill Douglas
913 648 2256
www.worldtaichiday.org
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