World Tai Chi & Qigong Day, 100s of Cities in Over 100 Countries. A Healing Global Phenomenon. "One World ... One Breath."

Beginning in the earliest time zones people will come out to practice ... slowing down ... breathing ... & sharing a mass global Tai Chi & Qigong experience. Then as the planet turns, the event spreads time zone by time zone throughout the planet at 10 am local time worldwide. Everyone is invited to be part of World Tai Chi & Qigong Day, and be a healing part of history, which science has shown has "measurably increased coherence in global consciousness."