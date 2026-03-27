TEDxStLouis Presents "Edge of Possible" Talks
Event spotlights visionary thinkers and dynamic performers shaping the future.
St. Louis, MO, March 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- TEDxStLouis will host its “Edge of Possible” Talks on Saturday, May 30 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Missouri History Museum located at 5700 Lindell Blvd. General admission tickets are $37 per person.
This year’s event features influential local voices who are pushing boundaries in their respective fields—exploring new ideas, creating opportunities, and meeting challenges in innovative ways. “Edge of Possible” will showcase five speakers and two live performances.
Featured speakers include:
· John Ahn, PhD, MBA, Scientific Advisor, ALLATRA Global Research Center – “The Invisible Threat of Microplastics.” Dr. Ahn will discuss how micro- and nanoplastics are now found everywhere—and what that means for the planet and life on Earth.
· Erica Barnell, MD, PhD, Co-founder and Chief Medical and Science Officer, Geneoscopy – “Four Words Between You and Cancer.” Dr. Barnell explores how getting comfortable with uncomfortable conversations can lead to early detection and prevention.
· Alison Huckenpahler, MD, PhD, Psychiatrist and Neuroscientist – “Novel Sleep-Based Treatment for Psychiatric Issues.” Dr. Huckenpahler highlights how changing aspects of sleep—its timing, depth, or stability—may help the brain heal in ways medications alone often cannot.
· Stephen Hupp, PhD, Executive Director, Committee for Skeptical Inquiry, and Editor, Skeptical Inquirer: The Magazine for Science and Reason – “Exploring Strange Mysteries Can Sharpen Your Thinking.” Dr. Hupp demonstrates the value of examining unusual phenomena through a skeptical lens.
· Pierre Paul, PhD student in Disability Studies, Public Entrepreneur, and Founder and CEO, We Hear You – “Inclusive Design for Accessibility.” Paul reframes disability not solely as an individual condition, but as an experience shaped by systemic design choices.
Guests will enjoy performances by Kristen Harris (KMoney), an award-winning spoken word artist and author honored as Best Poet at the STL Awards in 2022 and 2024, as well as Collective Motion who brings the stage to life through powerful choreography, storytelling, and artistic expression designed to move not just the body, but the mind and spirit.
Event sponsors include US Bancorp Impact Finance Group, Regional Arts Commission (RAC), Missouri Historical Society, Nine PBS, Chandler Hill Vineyards, Excel Bottling Company, 4 Hands Brewing, and 100th Monkey.
TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TED Talks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection in a small group. Founded in 2013, TEDxStLouis provides the community with events, connections, and ongoing information.
This year’s event features influential local voices who are pushing boundaries in their respective fields—exploring new ideas, creating opportunities, and meeting challenges in innovative ways. “Edge of Possible” will showcase five speakers and two live performances.
Featured speakers include:
· John Ahn, PhD, MBA, Scientific Advisor, ALLATRA Global Research Center – “The Invisible Threat of Microplastics.” Dr. Ahn will discuss how micro- and nanoplastics are now found everywhere—and what that means for the planet and life on Earth.
· Erica Barnell, MD, PhD, Co-founder and Chief Medical and Science Officer, Geneoscopy – “Four Words Between You and Cancer.” Dr. Barnell explores how getting comfortable with uncomfortable conversations can lead to early detection and prevention.
· Alison Huckenpahler, MD, PhD, Psychiatrist and Neuroscientist – “Novel Sleep-Based Treatment for Psychiatric Issues.” Dr. Huckenpahler highlights how changing aspects of sleep—its timing, depth, or stability—may help the brain heal in ways medications alone often cannot.
· Stephen Hupp, PhD, Executive Director, Committee for Skeptical Inquiry, and Editor, Skeptical Inquirer: The Magazine for Science and Reason – “Exploring Strange Mysteries Can Sharpen Your Thinking.” Dr. Hupp demonstrates the value of examining unusual phenomena through a skeptical lens.
· Pierre Paul, PhD student in Disability Studies, Public Entrepreneur, and Founder and CEO, We Hear You – “Inclusive Design for Accessibility.” Paul reframes disability not solely as an individual condition, but as an experience shaped by systemic design choices.
Guests will enjoy performances by Kristen Harris (KMoney), an award-winning spoken word artist and author honored as Best Poet at the STL Awards in 2022 and 2024, as well as Collective Motion who brings the stage to life through powerful choreography, storytelling, and artistic expression designed to move not just the body, but the mind and spirit.
Event sponsors include US Bancorp Impact Finance Group, Regional Arts Commission (RAC), Missouri Historical Society, Nine PBS, Chandler Hill Vineyards, Excel Bottling Company, 4 Hands Brewing, and 100th Monkey.
TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TED Talks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection in a small group. Founded in 2013, TEDxStLouis provides the community with events, connections, and ongoing information.
Contact
TEDxStLouisContact
Mich Hancock
314-303-3782
www.tedxsaintlouis.org
Mich Hancock
314-303-3782
www.tedxsaintlouis.org
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