Sporn Group Unveils a Digitally-Driven Luxury Offering at Residence 39L
Sporn Group introduces Residence 39L a fully immersive, property-specific website and digital campaign—redefining how luxury real estate is marketed through bespoke branding, cinematic storytelling, and a complete online marketing ecosystem.
New York, NY, March 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Sporn Group proudly announces the launch of Residence 39L at 111 West 56th Street, a sophisticated Midtown Manhattan condominium offering paired with a fully customized digital marketing experience designed to elevate the way luxury real estate is presented to the global market.
Situated within the exclusive ONE11 Residences at Thompson Central Park, Residence 39L is a beautifully appointed two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom home spanning approximately 1,196 square feet. The residence showcases expansive floor-to-ceiling windows with sweeping views of Central Park and the Manhattan skyline, complemented by refined interiors by renowned architect Thomas Juul-Hansen. Thoughtfully designed, the home features an open-concept layout, a bespoke kitchen with premium Miele appliances, and elegant finishes including white oak cabinetry, quartzite countertops, and custom detailing throughout.
While the residence itself exemplifies modern luxury, the true distinction lies in Sporn Group’s innovative marketing strategy.
For each exclusive listing, Sporn Group develops a dedicated, property-specific website—transforming every residence into its own digital brand. Residence 39L is presented through a fully immersive online platform, combining high-end design, cinematic video production, and curated content to tell a compelling story that resonates with today’s discerning buyer.
This comprehensive approach goes far beyond traditional real estate marketing. Each listing is supported by a complete digital ecosystem, including a custom domain, targeted global advertising campaigns, strategic social media distribution, and visually compelling media assets. The result is a seamless and engaging experience that allows prospective buyers to explore the property in depth, anytime and from anywhere in the world.
By integrating creativity, technology, and strategic positioning, Sporn Group ensures that every property achieves maximum exposure and impact. Residence 39L is not simply listed—it is carefully curated, branded, and brought to life through a modern marketing platform designed for today’s luxury audience.
As the real estate landscape continues to evolve, Sporn Group remains at the forefront, setting a new standard for how high-end properties are marketed and experienced.
View the full digital experience here:
https://111-west-56th-street-residence-39l-nyc.com/
Media Contact
Michael Peretz
Marketing Director
+1 (646) 209-9666
info@sporn.group
www.sporn.group
1239 Broadway, Suite 1100B
New York, NY 10001
Situated within the exclusive ONE11 Residences at Thompson Central Park, Residence 39L is a beautifully appointed two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom home spanning approximately 1,196 square feet. The residence showcases expansive floor-to-ceiling windows with sweeping views of Central Park and the Manhattan skyline, complemented by refined interiors by renowned architect Thomas Juul-Hansen. Thoughtfully designed, the home features an open-concept layout, a bespoke kitchen with premium Miele appliances, and elegant finishes including white oak cabinetry, quartzite countertops, and custom detailing throughout.
While the residence itself exemplifies modern luxury, the true distinction lies in Sporn Group’s innovative marketing strategy.
For each exclusive listing, Sporn Group develops a dedicated, property-specific website—transforming every residence into its own digital brand. Residence 39L is presented through a fully immersive online platform, combining high-end design, cinematic video production, and curated content to tell a compelling story that resonates with today’s discerning buyer.
This comprehensive approach goes far beyond traditional real estate marketing. Each listing is supported by a complete digital ecosystem, including a custom domain, targeted global advertising campaigns, strategic social media distribution, and visually compelling media assets. The result is a seamless and engaging experience that allows prospective buyers to explore the property in depth, anytime and from anywhere in the world.
By integrating creativity, technology, and strategic positioning, Sporn Group ensures that every property achieves maximum exposure and impact. Residence 39L is not simply listed—it is carefully curated, branded, and brought to life through a modern marketing platform designed for today’s luxury audience.
As the real estate landscape continues to evolve, Sporn Group remains at the forefront, setting a new standard for how high-end properties are marketed and experienced.
View the full digital experience here:
https://111-west-56th-street-residence-39l-nyc.com/
Media Contact
Michael Peretz
Marketing Director
+1 (646) 209-9666
info@sporn.group
www.sporn.group
1239 Broadway, Suite 1100B
New York, NY 10001
Contact
Sporn Group LLCContact
Lenny Sporn
646-209-9666
www.sporn.group/
Lenny Sporn
646-209-9666
www.sporn.group/
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