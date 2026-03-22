ISMG at RSAC 2026 Conference: Shaping the Global Cybersecurity Narrative
On-Site Coverage to Feature Interviews With C-Suite Executives, Investment Community, Technology Leaders and Policymakers
Princeton, NJ, March 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- ISMG, the world’s largest media organization devoted exclusively to cybersecurity, information technology and artificial intelligence, announced its return to RSAC™ 2026 Conference. The conference will be held from March 23 – 26 in San Francisco, California.
This year’s theme, “The Power of Community Starts With You,” arrives at a defining inflection point for the global cybersecurity and technology market. As AI reshapes the threat landscape, nation-state attacks intensify and the post-quantum clock ticks closer; security spending is projected to surpass $300 billion globally. The stakes for collective action have never been higher – and ISMG will be at the center of the conversation.
ISMG Studio will serve as the production hub, with operations based in Broadcast Alley located in Moscone West and the Marriott Marquis. ISMG’s award-winning editorial team will conduct in-depth interviews with leading voices from across the cybersecurity and technology ecosystem, CEOs, CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, technology leaders, security practitioners, policymakers, law enforcement officials and members of the investment community. Featured interviewees include Jay Chaudhry, CEO of Zscaler; Ami Luttwak, co-founder and CTO of Wiz; and Sumit Dhawan, CEO of Proofpoint; along with 150 more industry leaders.
“Each year, RSAC sparks important conversations, but the real impact lies in how those conversations scale across the global cybersecurity and technology ecosystem. That ecosystem is now continuous and interconnected, and over nearly two decades, ISMG has built the connective intelligence layer that enables it to function at scale,” said Sanjay Kalra, CEO at ISMG. “This year marks a clear inflection point. AI advancements from leaders like Anthropic, the rise of identity as the control plane, and shifting geopolitical dynamics are converging to reshape the industry at a structural level. At ISMG, we sit at the center of that convergence, capturing and amplifying the signals that define where the market goes next. In a world where scale, trust and real-time insight are critical, our role is increasingly foundational. This is not just another cycle, it’s a structural shift, and we are positioned at the core of how the ecosystem understands it and moves forward.”
The conversations captured at RSAC 2026 will be developed into a range of editorial formats, including video interviews, analysis and executive insights. The content will be distributed across ISMG’s global media portfolio, spanning more than two million subscribers worldwide.
“For decades the RSAC Conference has been a bellwether for the global cybersecurity and technology community,” said Mike D’Agostino, general manager at ISMG. “For nearly 20 of those years, ISMG has been bringing the pulse of the discussions and narrative leading the conference to our own global cybersecurity and IT communities. By connecting the dots across those conversations, we turn them into meaningful market intelligence that helps decision-makers understand what matters most in the coming year.”
ISMG’s on-site presence at RSAC 2026 will also prominently feature CyberEdBoard, its peer network for C-suite executives and senior leaders, and CyberEd.io, its on-demand education platform. These will provide attendees with opportunities to engage directly with ISMG’s communities and participate in executive-level discussions. Together, they extend the impact of RSAC Conference conversations beyond the event, connecting leadership dialogue with ongoing education and skill development.
Following the conference, ISMG will release two signature publications: the RSAC 2026 Pulse Report and the RSAC 2026 Compendium. The Pulse Report, produced through ISMG’s proprietary AI-powered methodology, will synthesize key themes and trends into a forward-looking state-of-the-industry analysis. The Compendium will capture the perspectives of thought leaders across cybersecurity, IT and AI to help decision-makers benchmark priorities and strategies for the year ahead.
For more information about ISMG at RSAC™ 2026 Conference, visit https://ismg.studio/rsac-2026-conference-schedule/.
About ISMG
Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is the world’s largest media organization devoted solely to cybersecurity, information technology, artificial intelligence, and operational technology. Each of its 38 media properties provides education, research and news tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment, OT security, AI and fraud. With a global audience of more than two million subscribers and a thriving professional community through the ISN Community on LinkedIn, ISMG connects senior security and technology professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for the challenges that matter most.
About ISMG.Studio
ISMG.Studio is a media production initiative by ISMG, specializing in strategic brand amplification and executive storytelling for cybersecurity and technology leaders. Leveraging ISMG’s expansive network of 38 global publications and over 2 million subscribers, ISMG.Studio transforms event engagements into lasting thought leadership content that drives brand recognition and maximizes investment impact.
This year’s theme, “The Power of Community Starts With You,” arrives at a defining inflection point for the global cybersecurity and technology market. As AI reshapes the threat landscape, nation-state attacks intensify and the post-quantum clock ticks closer; security spending is projected to surpass $300 billion globally. The stakes for collective action have never been higher – and ISMG will be at the center of the conversation.
ISMG Studio will serve as the production hub, with operations based in Broadcast Alley located in Moscone West and the Marriott Marquis. ISMG’s award-winning editorial team will conduct in-depth interviews with leading voices from across the cybersecurity and technology ecosystem, CEOs, CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, technology leaders, security practitioners, policymakers, law enforcement officials and members of the investment community. Featured interviewees include Jay Chaudhry, CEO of Zscaler; Ami Luttwak, co-founder and CTO of Wiz; and Sumit Dhawan, CEO of Proofpoint; along with 150 more industry leaders.
“Each year, RSAC sparks important conversations, but the real impact lies in how those conversations scale across the global cybersecurity and technology ecosystem. That ecosystem is now continuous and interconnected, and over nearly two decades, ISMG has built the connective intelligence layer that enables it to function at scale,” said Sanjay Kalra, CEO at ISMG. “This year marks a clear inflection point. AI advancements from leaders like Anthropic, the rise of identity as the control plane, and shifting geopolitical dynamics are converging to reshape the industry at a structural level. At ISMG, we sit at the center of that convergence, capturing and amplifying the signals that define where the market goes next. In a world where scale, trust and real-time insight are critical, our role is increasingly foundational. This is not just another cycle, it’s a structural shift, and we are positioned at the core of how the ecosystem understands it and moves forward.”
The conversations captured at RSAC 2026 will be developed into a range of editorial formats, including video interviews, analysis and executive insights. The content will be distributed across ISMG’s global media portfolio, spanning more than two million subscribers worldwide.
“For decades the RSAC Conference has been a bellwether for the global cybersecurity and technology community,” said Mike D’Agostino, general manager at ISMG. “For nearly 20 of those years, ISMG has been bringing the pulse of the discussions and narrative leading the conference to our own global cybersecurity and IT communities. By connecting the dots across those conversations, we turn them into meaningful market intelligence that helps decision-makers understand what matters most in the coming year.”
ISMG’s on-site presence at RSAC 2026 will also prominently feature CyberEdBoard, its peer network for C-suite executives and senior leaders, and CyberEd.io, its on-demand education platform. These will provide attendees with opportunities to engage directly with ISMG’s communities and participate in executive-level discussions. Together, they extend the impact of RSAC Conference conversations beyond the event, connecting leadership dialogue with ongoing education and skill development.
Following the conference, ISMG will release two signature publications: the RSAC 2026 Pulse Report and the RSAC 2026 Compendium. The Pulse Report, produced through ISMG’s proprietary AI-powered methodology, will synthesize key themes and trends into a forward-looking state-of-the-industry analysis. The Compendium will capture the perspectives of thought leaders across cybersecurity, IT and AI to help decision-makers benchmark priorities and strategies for the year ahead.
For more information about ISMG at RSAC™ 2026 Conference, visit https://ismg.studio/rsac-2026-conference-schedule/.
About ISMG
Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is the world’s largest media organization devoted solely to cybersecurity, information technology, artificial intelligence, and operational technology. Each of its 38 media properties provides education, research and news tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment, OT security, AI and fraud. With a global audience of more than two million subscribers and a thriving professional community through the ISN Community on LinkedIn, ISMG connects senior security and technology professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for the challenges that matter most.
About ISMG.Studio
ISMG.Studio is a media production initiative by ISMG, specializing in strategic brand amplification and executive storytelling for cybersecurity and technology leaders. Leveraging ISMG’s expansive network of 38 global publications and over 2 million subscribers, ISMG.Studio transforms event engagements into lasting thought leadership content that drives brand recognition and maximizes investment impact.
Contact
Information Security Media GroupContact
Merllyne Nesakumaran
+1-609-356-1499
https://ismg.io/
Merllyne Nesakumaran
+1-609-356-1499
https://ismg.io/
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