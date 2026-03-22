Adoptions From The Heart Introduces New Extended Birth Family Support Group
Encouraging Connection and Support for Extended Birth Families.
Wynnewood, PA, March 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Adoptions From The Heart (AFTH) invites you to participate in their new extended birth family support group, designed to provide a welcoming space to connect, share similar experiences, gain understanding, and learn from one another.
Event Details: The support group will meet virtually on Zoom quarterly on the second Tuesday of the month. The first meeting will be held on April 14. All support group sessions will begin at 6:30 p.m. Participants will have the opportunity to find encouragement, gain support, and learn from unique perspectives in a safe and understanding environment. To register, visit our website at calendar.afth.org. For more information, contact your social worker or support group facilitator, Brandi McMullen, at BrandiM@afth.org.
About Adoptions From The Heart
Adoptions From The Heart (AFTH) was founded in 1985 by Maxine Chalker, a social worker and fellow adoptee. Like many children born and placed for adoption during the 1950s, Maxine grew up with little information about her birth parents. Maxine’s dream was to give adoption a new face by breaking down the barriers and taking some of the mystery out of the adoption process. AFTH is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide a safe, loving home for children and offer comprehensive, high-quality services to adoptive families, birth parents, and children. The agency is licensed in PA, NJ, DE, CT, and VA.
Event Details: The support group will meet virtually on Zoom quarterly on the second Tuesday of the month. The first meeting will be held on April 14. All support group sessions will begin at 6:30 p.m. Participants will have the opportunity to find encouragement, gain support, and learn from unique perspectives in a safe and understanding environment. To register, visit our website at calendar.afth.org. For more information, contact your social worker or support group facilitator, Brandi McMullen, at BrandiM@afth.org.
About Adoptions From The Heart
Adoptions From The Heart (AFTH) was founded in 1985 by Maxine Chalker, a social worker and fellow adoptee. Like many children born and placed for adoption during the 1950s, Maxine grew up with little information about her birth parents. Maxine’s dream was to give adoption a new face by breaking down the barriers and taking some of the mystery out of the adoption process. AFTH is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide a safe, loving home for children and offer comprehensive, high-quality services to adoptive families, birth parents, and children. The agency is licensed in PA, NJ, DE, CT, and VA.
Contact
Adoptions From The HeartContact
Claire Robb
610-642-7200
https://afth.org/
Claire Robb
610-642-7200
https://afth.org/
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