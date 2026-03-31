Hope’s Door Announces New Corporate Sponsorship with Maid Brigade of Westchester County
Maid Brigade to Provide Ongoing Cleaning Services for Hope’s Door Domestic Violence Shelter
Hawthorne, NY, March 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Hope’s Door, a nonprofit organization dedicated to ending domestic violence and supporting survivors, is honored to announce a new corporate partnership with Maid Brigade of Westchester County and its Chief Cleaning Officer, Robin Murphy.
For more than thirty years, Maid Brigade has helped families maintain clean, healthy homes through professional residential cleaning services. The company proudly serves communities across Westchester, Rockland, and Putnam counties.
Through this new partnership, the Maid Brigade team will donate their time and expertise to provide weekly cleaning services at Hope’s Door’s emergency domestic violence shelter throughout the year. Their support will help ensure that clients and families rebuilding their lives have access to a safe, clean, and welcoming environment.
Hope’s Door is deeply grateful to Maid Brigade and Robin Murphy for their commitment to the organization’s mission and their belief that a healthy home environment helps foster healing, dignity, and a path toward safe futures.
“Maid Brigade’s commitment to Hope’s Door is deeply appreciated. Our residents are living in a healthy home, creating healthy and safe futures for themselves and their families, and Maid Brigade is an important partner in making this possible!” said Hope’s Door’s Chief of Development and Community Relations, Patti D’Agostino.
“Our team is honored to support the important work of Hope’s Door,” said Robin Murphy, Chief Cleaning Officer of Maid Brigade. “Hope’s Door does life-changing work in our community, and we’re grateful to support it in a practical way. A safe space should feel clean, cared for, and dignified, and we’re proud to help create that for the women and families Hope’s Door serves.”
This partnership reflects the power of local businesses and nonprofit organizations working together to strengthen and support the community. If you are interested in becoming one of Hope’s Door corporate sponsors, please contact: Pdagostino@hopesdoorny.org.
Hope’s Door is a non-profit, 501 (c) (3) charity that seeks to end domestic violence and to empower victims to achieve safety, independence, and healing from the trauma of abuse. For more information, go to www.HopesDoorNy.org or call our offices at 914-747-0828. For free and confidential help, call our 24/7 bilingual hotline at 888-438-8700.
For more than thirty years, Maid Brigade has helped families maintain clean, healthy homes through professional residential cleaning services. The company proudly serves communities across Westchester, Rockland, and Putnam counties.
Through this new partnership, the Maid Brigade team will donate their time and expertise to provide weekly cleaning services at Hope’s Door’s emergency domestic violence shelter throughout the year. Their support will help ensure that clients and families rebuilding their lives have access to a safe, clean, and welcoming environment.
Hope’s Door is deeply grateful to Maid Brigade and Robin Murphy for their commitment to the organization’s mission and their belief that a healthy home environment helps foster healing, dignity, and a path toward safe futures.
“Maid Brigade’s commitment to Hope’s Door is deeply appreciated. Our residents are living in a healthy home, creating healthy and safe futures for themselves and their families, and Maid Brigade is an important partner in making this possible!” said Hope’s Door’s Chief of Development and Community Relations, Patti D’Agostino.
“Our team is honored to support the important work of Hope’s Door,” said Robin Murphy, Chief Cleaning Officer of Maid Brigade. “Hope’s Door does life-changing work in our community, and we’re grateful to support it in a practical way. A safe space should feel clean, cared for, and dignified, and we’re proud to help create that for the women and families Hope’s Door serves.”
This partnership reflects the power of local businesses and nonprofit organizations working together to strengthen and support the community. If you are interested in becoming one of Hope’s Door corporate sponsors, please contact: Pdagostino@hopesdoorny.org.
Hope’s Door is a non-profit, 501 (c) (3) charity that seeks to end domestic violence and to empower victims to achieve safety, independence, and healing from the trauma of abuse. For more information, go to www.HopesDoorNy.org or call our offices at 914-747-0828. For free and confidential help, call our 24/7 bilingual hotline at 888-438-8700.
Contact
Hope's DoorContact
Patti D'Agostino
914-747-0828
www.hopesdoorny.org
Patti D'Agostino
914-747-0828
www.hopesdoorny.org
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