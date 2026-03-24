Acumen International Announces Leadership Transition: Abid Hamid Appointed CEO, Founder Nick Ganzha Transitions to Chairman
Acumen International announces the appointment of Abid Hamid as Chief Executive Officer and the transition of founder Nick Ganzha to Chairman. The leadership change marks the company’s next phase of growth, focused on scaling compliant global employment solutions across 190+ countries.
London, United Kingdom, March 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Acumen International, a Global Employer of Record (EOR) enabling compliant hiring and workforce management in over 190 countries, today announced a key leadership transition to support its next phase of global growth and innovation.
After 26 years as Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Nick Ganzha will assume the role of Chairman. Abid Hamid, who has served as Non-Executive Director and strategic advisor, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.
This carefully planned succession marks Acumen International's evolution from a founder-led organisation to a scalable, globally oriented enterprise better positioned to meet rising demand for seamless, compliant international employment solutions.
Under Nick Ganzha's visionary leadership since founding the company in 2000, Acumen International has grown into a trusted partner for businesses worldwide. The company delivers tailored global employment services, including payroll, benefits, immigration support, and full compliance across more than 190 jurisdictions, empowering clients to hire, onboard, and manage talent without establishing local entities.
Commenting on the transition, Nick Ganzha, Founder and Chairman, said:
“For over a quarter-century, Acumen has been my life's work, transforming how companies access global talent compliantly and efficiently. As we enter this exciting new chapter, we need expanded leadership capacity to accelerate scale and innovation. Abid's deep expertise, strategic insight, and alignment with our core values make him the ideal leader to drive Acumen International forward while preserving the human-centered approach that has defined our success.”
Abid Hamid, Chief Executive Officer, added:
“Acumen International has not only endured but thrived by continuously innovating in a complex global landscape. Its reputation as an exceptional, client-focused service provider, blending cutting-edge technology with genuine human expertise is unmatched. I am honored to lead the team in this next phase, prioritising disciplined growth, operational excellence, and delivering even greater value to our clients, partners, and employees.”
In his role as Chairman, Nick Ganzha will remain actively involved, providing strategic guidance, safeguarding the company's founding values, and ensuring continuity of its long-term vision.
The leadership change aligns with surging market demand for agile, compliant global employment solutions amid intensifying regulatory complexity across jurisdictions. Acumen International is well-positioned to capitalise on these opportunities, helping organisations expand confidently into new markets while minimising risk and administrative burden.
About Acumen International
Founded in 2000 and headquartered in London, Acumen International is a Global Employer of Record (EOR) and PEO provider. The company enables businesses of all sizes to hire, pay, and manage talent compliantly in over 190 countries without the need for local entities. With a focus on expert compliance, payroll, benefits administration, immigration support, and a blend of technology and personalised service, Acumen empowers global expansion with speed, security, and simplicity. Learn more at https://expressglobalemployment.com/.
After 26 years as Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Nick Ganzha will assume the role of Chairman. Abid Hamid, who has served as Non-Executive Director and strategic advisor, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.
This carefully planned succession marks Acumen International's evolution from a founder-led organisation to a scalable, globally oriented enterprise better positioned to meet rising demand for seamless, compliant international employment solutions.
Under Nick Ganzha's visionary leadership since founding the company in 2000, Acumen International has grown into a trusted partner for businesses worldwide. The company delivers tailored global employment services, including payroll, benefits, immigration support, and full compliance across more than 190 jurisdictions, empowering clients to hire, onboard, and manage talent without establishing local entities.
Commenting on the transition, Nick Ganzha, Founder and Chairman, said:
“For over a quarter-century, Acumen has been my life's work, transforming how companies access global talent compliantly and efficiently. As we enter this exciting new chapter, we need expanded leadership capacity to accelerate scale and innovation. Abid's deep expertise, strategic insight, and alignment with our core values make him the ideal leader to drive Acumen International forward while preserving the human-centered approach that has defined our success.”
Abid Hamid, Chief Executive Officer, added:
“Acumen International has not only endured but thrived by continuously innovating in a complex global landscape. Its reputation as an exceptional, client-focused service provider, blending cutting-edge technology with genuine human expertise is unmatched. I am honored to lead the team in this next phase, prioritising disciplined growth, operational excellence, and delivering even greater value to our clients, partners, and employees.”
In his role as Chairman, Nick Ganzha will remain actively involved, providing strategic guidance, safeguarding the company's founding values, and ensuring continuity of its long-term vision.
The leadership change aligns with surging market demand for agile, compliant global employment solutions amid intensifying regulatory complexity across jurisdictions. Acumen International is well-positioned to capitalise on these opportunities, helping organisations expand confidently into new markets while minimising risk and administrative burden.
About Acumen International
Founded in 2000 and headquartered in London, Acumen International is a Global Employer of Record (EOR) and PEO provider. The company enables businesses of all sizes to hire, pay, and manage talent compliantly in over 190 countries without the need for local entities. With a focus on expert compliance, payroll, benefits administration, immigration support, and a blend of technology and personalised service, Acumen empowers global expansion with speed, security, and simplicity. Learn more at https://expressglobalemployment.com/.
Contact
Acumen International: Global EOR | PEOContact
Natalia Protsenko
+447413148177
expressglobalemployment.com
Natalia Protsenko
+447413148177
expressglobalemployment.com
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