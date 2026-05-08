Sail Tech Launches AI-Powered TikTok Advertising for Hotels
Sail Tech is bringing AI-powered TikTok guest acquisition to hotels, enabling properties to tap into one of the fastest-growing travel discovery channels without managing ad spend, creative, or targeting.
New York, NY, May 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Sail Tech, an AI hotel performance marketing platform specializing in increasing direct bookings, has announced the expansion of its platform to include TikTok advertising. As the majority of hotels are not utilizing TikTok for advertising, Sail Tech offers partners a zero-risk entry point into the fastest-growing discovery engine. Unlike a hotel managing its own organic TikTok presence, Sail's model uses AI to target specific audiences rather than relying on broad reach. Using a performance-based model, it applies its proprietary technology to identify and reach travelers most likely to book.
Sail Tech now runs TikTok ads alongside its existing Meta and Google campaigns, using its algorithm that analyzes millions of data points to identify high-intent travelers for each partner hotel. They create the ads, cover the advertising cost, making it little to no effort from the hotel’s side to launch. With TikTok’s recent rise in popularity, it serves as a discovery touchpoint, allowing users to book later on the hotel’s website with retargeting efforts in between. As the campaign progresses, the ideal traveler profile becomes clearer, and performance improves with each engagement and booking.
Following strong early results, Sail Tech is now offering TikTok advertising as part of a comprehensive multi-channel campaign, available to both existing partners and new clients onboarding across channels.
“Travelers on TikTok are not just looking for travel inspiration, they are looking for experiences that will resonate with their own audience,” said Mark Shemel, Co-Founder of Sail Tech. “The content that drives bookings shows travelers how their stay will look when they share it. When a traveler believes their followers will love what they post from a hotel, they are significantly more likely to book.”
TikTok campaigns with Sail Tech are now available. Visit sailtech.ai for more information or contact sfiloni@sailtech.ai to explore eligibility.
About
Sail Tech is an AI-powered direct booking platform co-founded by Shahar Rubin and Mark Shemel. Sail Tech deploys targeted digital advertising across major travel discovery channels including Google, Facebook, Instagram, metasearch, and TikTok, to identify brand-new travelers most likely to book. Sail Tech increases direct bookings for independent hotels and branded properties and also offers targeted discovery campaigns designed to drive restaurant reservations.
Sail Tech now runs TikTok ads alongside its existing Meta and Google campaigns, using its algorithm that analyzes millions of data points to identify high-intent travelers for each partner hotel. They create the ads, cover the advertising cost, making it little to no effort from the hotel’s side to launch. With TikTok’s recent rise in popularity, it serves as a discovery touchpoint, allowing users to book later on the hotel’s website with retargeting efforts in between. As the campaign progresses, the ideal traveler profile becomes clearer, and performance improves with each engagement and booking.
Following strong early results, Sail Tech is now offering TikTok advertising as part of a comprehensive multi-channel campaign, available to both existing partners and new clients onboarding across channels.
“Travelers on TikTok are not just looking for travel inspiration, they are looking for experiences that will resonate with their own audience,” said Mark Shemel, Co-Founder of Sail Tech. “The content that drives bookings shows travelers how their stay will look when they share it. When a traveler believes their followers will love what they post from a hotel, they are significantly more likely to book.”
TikTok campaigns with Sail Tech are now available. Visit sailtech.ai for more information or contact sfiloni@sailtech.ai to explore eligibility.
About
Sail Tech is an AI-powered direct booking platform co-founded by Shahar Rubin and Mark Shemel. Sail Tech deploys targeted digital advertising across major travel discovery channels including Google, Facebook, Instagram, metasearch, and TikTok, to identify brand-new travelers most likely to book. Sail Tech increases direct bookings for independent hotels and branded properties and also offers targeted discovery campaigns designed to drive restaurant reservations.
Contact
Sail TechContact
Sabine Filoni
610-220-7225
sailtech.ai
Sabine Filoni
610-220-7225
sailtech.ai
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