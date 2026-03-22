Surrey Glow Rides Now Available Inn Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara, CA, March 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Wheel Fun Rentals is thrilled to announce the return of its LED-Illuminated Surrey Glow Rides now available at their 29 State Street location. Just in time for Spring Break, this enchanting nighttime adventure is perfect for families, friends, and visitors looking to create unforgettable memories along Santa Barbara’s scenic waterfront.
Now available, guests can light up the promenade with vibrant, LED-lit 4-Wheel Surrey Cycles. These flagship cycles feature colorful LED lights mounted on their canopies and frames, creating a magical and electrifying twilight experience under the stunning Santa Barbara night sky.
“We’re excited to bring back this unique experience for the community just in time for spring,” said Teddi Drew, owner and operator of Wheel Fun Rentals. “Our LED Surrey Night Rides offer a one-of-a-kind way to enjoy Santa Barbara’s waterfront on warm spring evenings. Whether you’re a local or visiting, it’s the perfect way to soak in the ocean breeze and explore the Funk Zone and State Street in a whole new light.”
Nighttime Illuminated 4-Wheel Surrey Glow Rides are available Friday and Saturday nights from sunset to 8pm and are offered in both Wheel Fun’s Single Surrey (seating up to 3 adults and 2 small children) and Double Surrey (seating up to 6 adults and 2 small children). Advance online reservations are available to secure your illuminated adventure. For more information and pricing on LED-Illuminated Surrey Night Rides and to book a reservation, visit wheelfunrentals.com/SB-Night-Rides.
Wheel Fun Rentals has been in the recreation business for over 30 years and is the nation’s leader in outdoor recreation activities. Wheel Fun Rentals operates three locations in Santa Barbara including at 24 E. Mason Street in the Funk Zone, at the Hilton Beachfront Resort right on Cabrillo Blvd, and on lower state street at Electric Bikes by Wheel Fun Rentals, offering a full variety of specialty cycles, two-wheel bikes and beach rentals including sporty recumbent cycles, beach cruisers, beach rentals, self-guided e-bike & bike tours, and electric bikes. Available rentals vary by location. For more information about Wheel Fun Rentals in Santa Barbara, visit wheelfunrentalssb.com.
Media Contact:
Teddi Drew
(805) 966-2282
info@wheelfunrentalssb.com
About Wheel Fun Rentals
Founded in 1987, Wheel Fun Rentals started with four wheel Surrey cycles, evolved into specialty bike rentals and bike tours, and now offers recreational rentals of all kinds from more than 100 outlets in 16 states. Specializing in unique bikes and tours, Wheel Fun Rentals has been offering clean, healthy family fun and affordable outdoor entertainment to nearly 3 million customers annually from city and state parks, resorts, and retail outlets through corporate locations and franchised territories. For more information about Wheel Fun Rentals please visit www.wheelfunrentals.com or call 805-650-7770. Follow Wheel Fun Rentals: @WheelFunRentalsOfficial on Facebook, @WheelFunRentalsOfficial on Instagram, and @WheelFunRentals on Twitter.
Now available, guests can light up the promenade with vibrant, LED-lit 4-Wheel Surrey Cycles. These flagship cycles feature colorful LED lights mounted on their canopies and frames, creating a magical and electrifying twilight experience under the stunning Santa Barbara night sky.
“We’re excited to bring back this unique experience for the community just in time for spring,” said Teddi Drew, owner and operator of Wheel Fun Rentals. “Our LED Surrey Night Rides offer a one-of-a-kind way to enjoy Santa Barbara’s waterfront on warm spring evenings. Whether you’re a local or visiting, it’s the perfect way to soak in the ocean breeze and explore the Funk Zone and State Street in a whole new light.”
Nighttime Illuminated 4-Wheel Surrey Glow Rides are available Friday and Saturday nights from sunset to 8pm and are offered in both Wheel Fun’s Single Surrey (seating up to 3 adults and 2 small children) and Double Surrey (seating up to 6 adults and 2 small children). Advance online reservations are available to secure your illuminated adventure. For more information and pricing on LED-Illuminated Surrey Night Rides and to book a reservation, visit wheelfunrentals.com/SB-Night-Rides.
Wheel Fun Rentals has been in the recreation business for over 30 years and is the nation’s leader in outdoor recreation activities. Wheel Fun Rentals operates three locations in Santa Barbara including at 24 E. Mason Street in the Funk Zone, at the Hilton Beachfront Resort right on Cabrillo Blvd, and on lower state street at Electric Bikes by Wheel Fun Rentals, offering a full variety of specialty cycles, two-wheel bikes and beach rentals including sporty recumbent cycles, beach cruisers, beach rentals, self-guided e-bike & bike tours, and electric bikes. Available rentals vary by location. For more information about Wheel Fun Rentals in Santa Barbara, visit wheelfunrentalssb.com.
Media Contact:
Teddi Drew
(805) 966-2282
info@wheelfunrentalssb.com
About Wheel Fun Rentals
Founded in 1987, Wheel Fun Rentals started with four wheel Surrey cycles, evolved into specialty bike rentals and bike tours, and now offers recreational rentals of all kinds from more than 100 outlets in 16 states. Specializing in unique bikes and tours, Wheel Fun Rentals has been offering clean, healthy family fun and affordable outdoor entertainment to nearly 3 million customers annually from city and state parks, resorts, and retail outlets through corporate locations and franchised territories. For more information about Wheel Fun Rentals please visit www.wheelfunrentals.com or call 805-650-7770. Follow Wheel Fun Rentals: @WheelFunRentalsOfficial on Facebook, @WheelFunRentalsOfficial on Instagram, and @WheelFunRentals on Twitter.
Contact
Wheel Fun RentalsContact
Sheena Walenta
(805) 650-7770
wheelfunrentals.com/SD
Sheena Walenta
(805) 650-7770
wheelfunrentals.com/SD
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