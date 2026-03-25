Capobianco Law Secures $121.3 Million Arbitration Award in Financial Elder Abuse Case
Capobianco Law obtained a $121.3 million arbitration award following a multi-week financial elder abuse arbitration proceeding, with findings of fraud, breach of fiduciary duty, and statutory violations.
Palm Desert, CA, March 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Capobianco Law announced that an arbitration award totaling more than $121,000,000 has been issued in favor of the claimants represented by the firm following a multi-session JAMS arbitration evidentiary hearing. The Final Award was issued on February 14, 2026 by Hon. David A. Thompson (Ret.), JAMS, who served as arbitrator.
The arbitration claims were brought by Cynthia D. Finerty, in her representative capacities as estate conservator of Robert S. Howard, Jr. and trustee of the Robert S. Howard Trust dated October 17, 2013, and by RSH Properties I LLC, against Joseph Duerr, Christopher Duerr, and RAAM Realty Advisors and Asset Managers, Inc.
In the action, the claimants alleged that between 2007 and 2021, substantial funds were misappropriated from Mr. Howard through the Duerrs’ wrongful conduct, including undue influence, fraud, forged and fabricated documents, and unlicensed professional activities.
Following the evidentiary hearing, the arbitrator found in the claimants' favor on claims including financial elder abuse, breach of fiduciary duty, fraud, and violations of California Penal Code Section 496. The arbitrator held that Joseph Duerr and RAAM are jointly and severally liable for $121,282,236 and that, within that amount, Christopher Duerr is jointly and severally liable for $35,043,000.
In addition to monetary damages, the arbitrator determined that the claimants are entitled to recover attorneys' fees and costs and granted a permanent injunction barring the Joseph and Christopher Duerr from contacting Mr. Howard or taking any property from him.
Capobianco Law is a Palm Desert, California-based law firm focused on high-stakes business, fiduciary, real estate, and complex litigation matters, with extensive arbitration and trial experience. In the Howard/Finerty matter, the Capobianco Law trial team included Anthony “Nino” Capobianco, Derek Wallen, and Caitlyn Kretzschmar, with substantial assistance from Jacqueline Graves and Juan Flores. The team also worked closely with Julia Burt of Burt + Clerc in Palm Desert, Mr. Howard’s guardian ad litem.
Capobianco Law is a Palm Desert-based litigation firm representing clients in complex business, fiduciary, real estate, and high-stakes civil matters, with extensive arbitration and trial experience. For more information, visit www.capobiancolaw.com.
Media Contact
Anthony Capobianco, President
Phone: (760) 610-6519
Email: acapobianco@capobiancolaw.com
41990 Cook Street, Bldg. F, Suite 2006
Palm Desert, CA 92211
This press release may constitute attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome. No guarantee or warranty is made regarding any result in any future matter. Communications do not create an attorney-client relationship.
The arbitration claims were brought by Cynthia D. Finerty, in her representative capacities as estate conservator of Robert S. Howard, Jr. and trustee of the Robert S. Howard Trust dated October 17, 2013, and by RSH Properties I LLC, against Joseph Duerr, Christopher Duerr, and RAAM Realty Advisors and Asset Managers, Inc.
In the action, the claimants alleged that between 2007 and 2021, substantial funds were misappropriated from Mr. Howard through the Duerrs’ wrongful conduct, including undue influence, fraud, forged and fabricated documents, and unlicensed professional activities.
Following the evidentiary hearing, the arbitrator found in the claimants' favor on claims including financial elder abuse, breach of fiduciary duty, fraud, and violations of California Penal Code Section 496. The arbitrator held that Joseph Duerr and RAAM are jointly and severally liable for $121,282,236 and that, within that amount, Christopher Duerr is jointly and severally liable for $35,043,000.
In addition to monetary damages, the arbitrator determined that the claimants are entitled to recover attorneys' fees and costs and granted a permanent injunction barring the Joseph and Christopher Duerr from contacting Mr. Howard or taking any property from him.
Capobianco Law is a Palm Desert, California-based law firm focused on high-stakes business, fiduciary, real estate, and complex litigation matters, with extensive arbitration and trial experience. In the Howard/Finerty matter, the Capobianco Law trial team included Anthony “Nino” Capobianco, Derek Wallen, and Caitlyn Kretzschmar, with substantial assistance from Jacqueline Graves and Juan Flores. The team also worked closely with Julia Burt of Burt + Clerc in Palm Desert, Mr. Howard’s guardian ad litem.
Capobianco Law is a Palm Desert-based litigation firm representing clients in complex business, fiduciary, real estate, and high-stakes civil matters, with extensive arbitration and trial experience. For more information, visit www.capobiancolaw.com.
Media Contact
Anthony Capobianco, President
Phone: (760) 610-6519
Email: acapobianco@capobiancolaw.com
41990 Cook Street, Bldg. F, Suite 2006
Palm Desert, CA 92211
This press release may constitute attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome. No guarantee or warranty is made regarding any result in any future matter. Communications do not create an attorney-client relationship.
Contact
Capobianco LawContact
Anthony Capobianco
760-610-6519
https://capobiancolaw.com
41990 Cook Street, Bldg. F, Suite 2006, Palm Desert, CA 92211
Anthony Capobianco
760-610-6519
https://capobiancolaw.com
41990 Cook Street, Bldg. F, Suite 2006, Palm Desert, CA 92211
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