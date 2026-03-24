Capobianco Law Secures $16.2 Million Amended Judgment Following Jury Trial Against Former Corporate Executives for Financial Misconduct
Following a five-week trial, Capobianco Law secured a $16.2 million amended judgment following jury trial against former corporate executives for breach of fiduciary duty, breach of contract, conversion, and violations of California Penal Code section 496.
Orange County, CA, March 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Capobianco Law has secured a $16,239,868.37 amended judgment on behalf of its client, Genera Corporation, as subsidiary of a public company traded on the Taiwanese stock exchange, following a high-stakes five-week trial in the Orange County Superior Court. The jury found former President and COO Jackson Kwok and his spouse, former Vice President Annie Wong, liable for breach of fiduciary duty, breach of contract, conversion, and violations of California Penal Code section 496. The jury reached its decision after just over one day of deliberations.
The legal battle began in 2022 when Kwok sued Genera Corporation for $180,000 in allegedly unpaid profit sharing. However, Genera alleged it uncovered evidence of systemic financial misconduct. Genera subsequently filed a countersuit, alleging that Kwok and Wong had exploited their executive positions to misuse company funds and obtain unauthorized compensation.
Genera alleged that the defendants used corporate funds to cover personal expenses and to pay themselves unauthorized compensation and bonuses.
"This was an exceptionally complex case that required years of meticulous investigation, forensic accounting, and exhaustive discovery," said Anthony Capobianco, lead trial counsel. "We are proud to have delivered a significant victory for our client and to have held these individuals accountable for their breach of trust. This judgment sends a clear message regarding the fiduciary responsibilities of corporate executives.”
The successful trial team was led by Anthony Capobianco and included attorneys Dayme Sanchez, Katie Gonzalez, and Jackie Graves, with extensive support from the Capobianco Law litigation staff.
Case Reference: Jackson Kwok v. Genera Corporation, Case No. 30-2022-01277371-CU-OE-NJC (Orange County Superior Court, Dept. N17).
About Capobianco Law Offices
Capobianco Law, PC is a premier litigation firm specializing in complex business disputes, corporate governance, and high-stakes civil litigation and trials. With a reputation for aggressive advocacy and forensic precision, the firm represents corporate entities and individuals in protecting their commercial interests and upholding fiduciary integrity.
Media Contact:
Anthony Capobianco, President
acapobianco@capobiancolaw.com
760-610-6519
www.capobiancolaw.com
The legal battle began in 2022 when Kwok sued Genera Corporation for $180,000 in allegedly unpaid profit sharing. However, Genera alleged it uncovered evidence of systemic financial misconduct. Genera subsequently filed a countersuit, alleging that Kwok and Wong had exploited their executive positions to misuse company funds and obtain unauthorized compensation.
Genera alleged that the defendants used corporate funds to cover personal expenses and to pay themselves unauthorized compensation and bonuses.
"This was an exceptionally complex case that required years of meticulous investigation, forensic accounting, and exhaustive discovery," said Anthony Capobianco, lead trial counsel. "We are proud to have delivered a significant victory for our client and to have held these individuals accountable for their breach of trust. This judgment sends a clear message regarding the fiduciary responsibilities of corporate executives.”
The successful trial team was led by Anthony Capobianco and included attorneys Dayme Sanchez, Katie Gonzalez, and Jackie Graves, with extensive support from the Capobianco Law litigation staff.
Case Reference: Jackson Kwok v. Genera Corporation, Case No. 30-2022-01277371-CU-OE-NJC (Orange County Superior Court, Dept. N17).
About Capobianco Law Offices
Capobianco Law, PC is a premier litigation firm specializing in complex business disputes, corporate governance, and high-stakes civil litigation and trials. With a reputation for aggressive advocacy and forensic precision, the firm represents corporate entities and individuals in protecting their commercial interests and upholding fiduciary integrity.
Media Contact:
Anthony Capobianco, President
acapobianco@capobiancolaw.com
760-610-6519
www.capobiancolaw.com
Contact
Capobianco LawContact
Anthony Capobianco
760-610-6519
https://capobiancolaw.com
41990 Cook Street, Bldg. F, Suite 2006, Palm Desert, CA 92211
Anthony Capobianco
760-610-6519
https://capobiancolaw.com
41990 Cook Street, Bldg. F, Suite 2006, Palm Desert, CA 92211
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