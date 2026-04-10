New Workflow Sharing Feature Helps Teams Eliminate Process Silos
Manifestly’s latest feature enables businesses to share workflows across departments, improving efficiency and reducing duplication.
Madisons, WI, April 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Manifestly Checklists has released a new feature aimed at solving a common operational challenge, disconnected processes across teams.
The Workflow Sharing feature allows administrators to share workflows with one or more departments, ensuring that teams are aligned around the same procedures. Shared workflows are accessible as read only versions, allowing teams to execute tasks without altering core processes.
By centralizing workflows and automatically syncing updates across departments, organizations can reduce duplication, prevent errors, and maintain consistency in execution.
This capability is particularly useful for companies with multiple teams handling similar processes, such as property management operations, customer onboarding, or internal compliance tasks.
Manifestly’s platform is designed to help organizations manage recurring workflows, assign responsibilities, and track progress in real time, making it easier to scale operations without adding complexity.
The Workflow Sharing feature allows administrators to share workflows with one or more departments, ensuring that teams are aligned around the same procedures. Shared workflows are accessible as read only versions, allowing teams to execute tasks without altering core processes.
By centralizing workflows and automatically syncing updates across departments, organizations can reduce duplication, prevent errors, and maintain consistency in execution.
This capability is particularly useful for companies with multiple teams handling similar processes, such as property management operations, customer onboarding, or internal compliance tasks.
Manifestly’s platform is designed to help organizations manage recurring workflows, assign responsibilities, and track progress in real time, making it easier to scale operations without adding complexity.
Contact
Manifestly ChecklistContact
Parsa Mohamadi
+994508005867
www.manifest.ly
Parsa Mohamadi
+994508005867
www.manifest.ly
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