Uncertainty in X Posts Linked to 25% Higher Engagement, Study Finds
A new study by computational researcher and software engineer Mohamed Soufan finds that posts expressing uncertainty in Lebanon-related discussions on X were associated with about 25% higher engagement, particularly replies. The study introduces the term “Uncertainty-Reply Asymmetry” to describe this pattern in online discourse.
Beirut, Lebanon, March 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Posts expressing uncertainty in Arabic-language discussions about Lebanon on X were associated with significantly higher engagement, according to a new study by computational researcher and software engineer Mohamed Soufan, who describes the pattern as “Uncertainty-Reply Asymmetry.” The study found that posts containing linguistic uncertainty received about 25% higher engagement, particularly in the form of replies.
The research is based on an analysis of 16,695 Arabic-language posts collected over a 35-day period, examining how linguistic framing influences interaction on social media. The findings suggest that uncertainty may play a structural role in online discussions by encouraging participation, interpretation, and response rather than reducing engagement.
According to the study, posts that expressed doubt, speculation, or incomplete information were more likely to generate replies and interaction compared to posts written in more certain or definitive language. The paper argues that uncertainty can function as a driver of discussion, especially in fast-moving online conversations shaped by politics, media narratives, and public speculation.
“Uncertainty was consistently associated with higher engagement in the dataset,” said Soufan. “Posts that left room for interpretation appeared more likely to generate replies and interaction, suggesting that uncertainty can encourage participation rather than reduce attention.”
The study introduces the term Uncertainty-Reply Asymmetry to describe this pattern, providing a framework for understanding how linguistic framing may influence engagement and interaction on digital platforms. The findings contribute to research on online discourse, engagement dynamics, and digital communication, particularly in the context of Lebanon-related online discussions.
The full paper, including methodology and statistical analysis, is available as an open-access research paper on arXiv.
Media Contact
Mohamed Soufan
m@soufan.tech
https://soufan.tech
https://arxiv.org/abs/2603.00082
What is Uncertainty-Reply Asymmetry?
Uncertainty-Reply Asymmetry is a term used to describe a pattern in online discourse where posts expressing uncertainty tend to generate more replies and interaction than posts written with more certainty. The concept suggests that uncertainty may encourage discussion and participation by leaving room for interpretation, disagreement, or additional information from other users. The term was introduced in Mohamed Soufan’s research on engagement patterns in Lebanon-related discussions on X.
About Mohamed Soufan
Mohamed Soufan is a computational researcher and software engineer focused on data-driven analysis of digital systems, online platforms, and online behavior. His work uses large-scale data and computational methods to study online discourse, engagement patterns, and digital communication.
The research is based on an analysis of 16,695 Arabic-language posts collected over a 35-day period, examining how linguistic framing influences interaction on social media. The findings suggest that uncertainty may play a structural role in online discussions by encouraging participation, interpretation, and response rather than reducing engagement.
According to the study, posts that expressed doubt, speculation, or incomplete information were more likely to generate replies and interaction compared to posts written in more certain or definitive language. The paper argues that uncertainty can function as a driver of discussion, especially in fast-moving online conversations shaped by politics, media narratives, and public speculation.
“Uncertainty was consistently associated with higher engagement in the dataset,” said Soufan. “Posts that left room for interpretation appeared more likely to generate replies and interaction, suggesting that uncertainty can encourage participation rather than reduce attention.”
The study introduces the term Uncertainty-Reply Asymmetry to describe this pattern, providing a framework for understanding how linguistic framing may influence engagement and interaction on digital platforms. The findings contribute to research on online discourse, engagement dynamics, and digital communication, particularly in the context of Lebanon-related online discussions.
The full paper, including methodology and statistical analysis, is available as an open-access research paper on arXiv.
Media Contact
Mohamed Soufan
m@soufan.tech
https://soufan.tech
https://arxiv.org/abs/2603.00082
What is Uncertainty-Reply Asymmetry?
Uncertainty-Reply Asymmetry is a term used to describe a pattern in online discourse where posts expressing uncertainty tend to generate more replies and interaction than posts written with more certainty. The concept suggests that uncertainty may encourage discussion and participation by leaving room for interpretation, disagreement, or additional information from other users. The term was introduced in Mohamed Soufan’s research on engagement patterns in Lebanon-related discussions on X.
About Mohamed Soufan
Mohamed Soufan is a computational researcher and software engineer focused on data-driven analysis of digital systems, online platforms, and online behavior. His work uses large-scale data and computational methods to study online discourse, engagement patterns, and digital communication.
Contact
Mohamed SoufanContact
+905383419027
https://soufan.tech
https://soufan.tech/contact/
+905383419027
https://soufan.tech
https://soufan.tech/contact/
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