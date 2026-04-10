A Chef’s Decade Long Global Exploration of Fire Becomes a New Learning Framework: Introducing Foundations in Fire and the Northern Barbecue™ Method
Chef Mike Belobradic’s decade-long global exploration of live-fire cooking has evolved into Northern Barbecue™, a principles-based learning framework focused on universal fire mechanics. Its first course, Foundations in Fire, teaches transferable skills like heat control, airflow, and fuel behavior, empowering cooks to confidently use any grill, anywhere.
Oakville, Canada, April 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Chef Mike Belobradic has cooked over fire for more than 35 years, but it was a decade‑long, self‑guided exploration of global live‑fire traditions that sparked something unexpected: a structured way of learning the craft. Today, that progression becomes Northern Barbecue™, a new principles‑based learning framework for understanding fire, introduced through its inaugural course, Foundations in Fire, now available at NorthernBarbecue.com and through SmokeFireGrill.ca.
Belobradic’s journey wasn’t driven by a search for a new style—it was driven by curiosity. Over a 10-year period, he immersed himself in how cultures around the world cook with flame, fuel, and heat. What emerged was not a collection of techniques, but a realization: despite vast cultural differences, the underlying mechanics of fire are universal. “I didn’t set out to build a curriculum,” he says. “I simply followed the fire. But over time, I realized I had created a progression—a way people can learn how to understand fire by how it’s used to cook anywhere in the world.”
That progression is the foundation of Northern Barbecue™. Rather than anchoring itself to a single region or tradition, the method uses global fire practices to illuminate the universal principles behind them: airflow, heat transfer, fuel behavior, distance, timing, sensory awareness and more. It is a globally agnostic, technique‑driven self-guided approach designed to give hardwood charcoal and live-fire cooks confidence with any grill and any ingredients, in any environment.
“Live‑fire cooking is one of humanity’s oldest shared languages,” Belobradic explains. “Every culture has its own traditions, but the principles are the same. When you learn those principles, you can cook with fire anywhere.”
Foundations in Fire is the first course built on this philosophy. Structured as a self‑guided, chef‑crafted progression, it introduces learners to the core mechanics of fire management through a clear, accessible sequence. The course avoids regional claims or stylistic allegiance; instead, it focuses on building transferable skills—knowledge that empowers cooks to adapt, improvise, and understand what’s happening beneath the flame.
The structure behind Belobradic’s first formal curriculum is the product of decades of hands‑on experience with hardwood heat cooking, and a long, immersive exploration of global fire traditions. Each module is designed to build confidence through understanding, not memorization. “This isn’t about mastering a style,” he says. “It’s about understanding and mastering the fundamentals that make every style possible.”
The launch of Foundations in Fire marks the beginning of a larger Northern Barbecue™ curriculum and course suite, with future modules planned to explore specific areas of cooking with live fire, through a global lens.
Enrollment for the inaugural cohort is intentionally limited as Belobradic refines the learner experience and gathers early insights. “This first group is special,” he notes. “They’re helping shape the future of a method meant to empower cooks everywhere.”
More information about Foundations in Fire and the Northern Barbecue™ Method is available at SmokeFireGrill.ca and NorthernBarbecue.com.
Media Contact:
Chef Mike Belobradic
Smoke Fire Grill
contact@smokefiregrill.ca
Belobradic’s journey wasn’t driven by a search for a new style—it was driven by curiosity. Over a 10-year period, he immersed himself in how cultures around the world cook with flame, fuel, and heat. What emerged was not a collection of techniques, but a realization: despite vast cultural differences, the underlying mechanics of fire are universal. “I didn’t set out to build a curriculum,” he says. “I simply followed the fire. But over time, I realized I had created a progression—a way people can learn how to understand fire by how it’s used to cook anywhere in the world.”
That progression is the foundation of Northern Barbecue™. Rather than anchoring itself to a single region or tradition, the method uses global fire practices to illuminate the universal principles behind them: airflow, heat transfer, fuel behavior, distance, timing, sensory awareness and more. It is a globally agnostic, technique‑driven self-guided approach designed to give hardwood charcoal and live-fire cooks confidence with any grill and any ingredients, in any environment.
“Live‑fire cooking is one of humanity’s oldest shared languages,” Belobradic explains. “Every culture has its own traditions, but the principles are the same. When you learn those principles, you can cook with fire anywhere.”
Foundations in Fire is the first course built on this philosophy. Structured as a self‑guided, chef‑crafted progression, it introduces learners to the core mechanics of fire management through a clear, accessible sequence. The course avoids regional claims or stylistic allegiance; instead, it focuses on building transferable skills—knowledge that empowers cooks to adapt, improvise, and understand what’s happening beneath the flame.
The structure behind Belobradic’s first formal curriculum is the product of decades of hands‑on experience with hardwood heat cooking, and a long, immersive exploration of global fire traditions. Each module is designed to build confidence through understanding, not memorization. “This isn’t about mastering a style,” he says. “It’s about understanding and mastering the fundamentals that make every style possible.”
The launch of Foundations in Fire marks the beginning of a larger Northern Barbecue™ curriculum and course suite, with future modules planned to explore specific areas of cooking with live fire, through a global lens.
Enrollment for the inaugural cohort is intentionally limited as Belobradic refines the learner experience and gathers early insights. “This first group is special,” he notes. “They’re helping shape the future of a method meant to empower cooks everywhere.”
More information about Foundations in Fire and the Northern Barbecue™ Method is available at SmokeFireGrill.ca and NorthernBarbecue.com.
Media Contact:
Chef Mike Belobradic
Smoke Fire Grill
contact@smokefiregrill.ca
Contact
Smoke Fire GrillContact
Mike Belobradic
416 317 7664
https://www.smokefiregrill.ca
Mike Belobradic
416 317 7664
https://www.smokefiregrill.ca
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