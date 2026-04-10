A Chef’s Decade Long Global Exploration of Fire Becomes a New Learning Framework: Introducing Foundations in Fire and the Northern Barbecue™ Method

Chef Mike Belobradic’s decade-long global exploration of live-fire cooking has evolved into Northern Barbecue™, a principles-based learning framework focused on universal fire mechanics. Its first course, Foundations in Fire, teaches transferable skills like heat control, airflow, and fuel behavior, empowering cooks to confidently use any grill, anywhere.