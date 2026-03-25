Accelerating Defense Innovation – Fast & Cost‑Efficient Composite Manufacturing by RAMPF
DefSec West: Engineering solutions & tooling materials for next‑generation defense, aerospace, marine, and mobility systems – Booth C807.
Wixom, MI, March 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- As defense programs push for lighter, stronger, and more rapidly deployable equipment, RAMPF Composite Solutions is enabling faster and more cost‑efficient composite manufacturing with its integrated engineering expertise and high‑performance tooling materials. The company will feature its solutions at DefSec West in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, from March 24 to 26, 2026 – Booth C807.
Key Takeaways
1. RAMPF Composite Solution provides end‑to‑end composite engineering from early development to series production, delivering precise, repeatable, and scalable composite components.
2. Advanced manufacturing capabilities including VARTM, resin infusion, TFP (Tailored Fiber Placement), precision tooling, metallization, and full subassembly services.
3. High‑performance RAKU® TOOL tooling materials enable faster lead times, reduced processing costs, and superior tooling quality for reliable composite manufacturing.
End-to-End Composite Engineering
From aircraft and UAVs to naval systems, land vehicles, flight simulators, and structural testing equipment, RAMPF Composite Solutions provides the materials and processes needed to design and manufacture complex composite components with exceptional precision and repeatability.
Core competencies include:
• VARTM (Vacuum Assisted Resin Transfer Molding)
• Resin infusion
• Tailored Fiber Placement (TFP)
• Precision tooling and metallization
• Full subassembly manufacturing
• One-stop shop – complete solution from a single source
Every process is engineered for tight tolerances, repeatable quality, and scalable production, ensuring consistent performance from prototype to series manufacturing. This one‑shot engineering approach paves the way for cost‑effective solutions with significantly faster time‑to‑market.
High‑Performance Tooling Materials
The RAKU® TOOL tooling materials portfolio guarantees precision composite manufacturing with short lead times and reduced processing costs. The product range encompasses:
• Epoxy Boards – High‑precision materials (RAKU® TOOL WB‑0890, WB‑0700, WB‑0691) featuring:
- Superior surface quality
- High dimensional stability
- Easy milling and short processing times
• Close Contour Castings & Pastes – Cost‑efficient, resource‑saving technologies for seamless, dimensionally stable molds:
- Monolithic casting without bonding lines
- Reduced milling time and waste
- Seamless surfaces with excellent stability
• Infusion & Laminating Systems – High‑performance liquid systems for RTM, infusion, wet lay‑up, vacuum bagging, and autoclave‑free processes, offering:
- Low viscosity and excellent wetting
- High mechanical properties
- Adjustable curing profiles
• Structural Resins – Scalable systems processed at low temperatures:
- Ideal for prototypes and volume production
- Tailored for structural and FST aerospace requirements, incl. FAR 23.1193, FAR 25.853, FAR 25.855
Larry Fitzgerald, CEO of RAMPF Composite Solutions – “By combining advanced composite engineering with scalable manufacturing, we deliver solutions that reduce costs, accelerate production, and meet the highest performance standards. The RAMPF team is committed to being a true innovation partner, transforming complex ideas into reliable, real‑world solutions. We look forward to engaging with leading professionals at DefSec West to explore new possibilities in engineered composite components for the defense sector."
Visit RAMPF Composite Solutions at DefSec West in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, from March 24 to 26, 2026 – Booth C807.
Key Takeaways
1. RAMPF Composite Solution provides end‑to‑end composite engineering from early development to series production, delivering precise, repeatable, and scalable composite components.
2. Advanced manufacturing capabilities including VARTM, resin infusion, TFP (Tailored Fiber Placement), precision tooling, metallization, and full subassembly services.
3. High‑performance RAKU® TOOL tooling materials enable faster lead times, reduced processing costs, and superior tooling quality for reliable composite manufacturing.
End-to-End Composite Engineering
From aircraft and UAVs to naval systems, land vehicles, flight simulators, and structural testing equipment, RAMPF Composite Solutions provides the materials and processes needed to design and manufacture complex composite components with exceptional precision and repeatability.
Core competencies include:
• VARTM (Vacuum Assisted Resin Transfer Molding)
• Resin infusion
• Tailored Fiber Placement (TFP)
• Precision tooling and metallization
• Full subassembly manufacturing
• One-stop shop – complete solution from a single source
Every process is engineered for tight tolerances, repeatable quality, and scalable production, ensuring consistent performance from prototype to series manufacturing. This one‑shot engineering approach paves the way for cost‑effective solutions with significantly faster time‑to‑market.
High‑Performance Tooling Materials
The RAKU® TOOL tooling materials portfolio guarantees precision composite manufacturing with short lead times and reduced processing costs. The product range encompasses:
• Epoxy Boards – High‑precision materials (RAKU® TOOL WB‑0890, WB‑0700, WB‑0691) featuring:
- Superior surface quality
- High dimensional stability
- Easy milling and short processing times
• Close Contour Castings & Pastes – Cost‑efficient, resource‑saving technologies for seamless, dimensionally stable molds:
- Monolithic casting without bonding lines
- Reduced milling time and waste
- Seamless surfaces with excellent stability
• Infusion & Laminating Systems – High‑performance liquid systems for RTM, infusion, wet lay‑up, vacuum bagging, and autoclave‑free processes, offering:
- Low viscosity and excellent wetting
- High mechanical properties
- Adjustable curing profiles
• Structural Resins – Scalable systems processed at low temperatures:
- Ideal for prototypes and volume production
- Tailored for structural and FST aerospace requirements, incl. FAR 23.1193, FAR 25.853, FAR 25.855
Larry Fitzgerald, CEO of RAMPF Composite Solutions – “By combining advanced composite engineering with scalable manufacturing, we deliver solutions that reduce costs, accelerate production, and meet the highest performance standards. The RAMPF team is committed to being a true innovation partner, transforming complex ideas into reliable, real‑world solutions. We look forward to engaging with leading professionals at DefSec West to explore new possibilities in engineered composite components for the defense sector."
Visit RAMPF Composite Solutions at DefSec West in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, from March 24 to 26, 2026 – Booth C807.
Contact
RAMPF GroupContact
Benjamin Schicker
+49.7123.9342-0
www.rampf-group.com
Benjamin Schicker
+49.7123.9342-0
www.rampf-group.com
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