Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between River City Coatings and Ryan Castleberry
Van Buren, AR, March 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the successful transaction between River City Coatings & Ryan Castleberry. The transaction represents a strategic expansion for Ryan Castleberry.
River City Coatings was established in 1977 to provide powder coating for metal substrates for various industries, including industrial and automotive markets. Additional value-added services include subassembly, packaging, and warehousing for powder coating orders, as needed.
Ryan Castleberry was excited to leverage his experience and knowledge within the industry to continue the unwavering service excellence the company has worked to build since its inception, with his commitment to ongoing improvement, growth, and success aligned with the opportunity.
“We are excited to see the story continue for River City Coatings under Ryan Castleberry’s experience and leadership. We wish both parties well on their future endeavors.” - Jeffrey Garza, Senior Deal Associate, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled transactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
River City Coatings was established in 1977 to provide powder coating for metal substrates for various industries, including industrial and automotive markets. Additional value-added services include subassembly, packaging, and warehousing for powder coating orders, as needed.
Ryan Castleberry was excited to leverage his experience and knowledge within the industry to continue the unwavering service excellence the company has worked to build since its inception, with his commitment to ongoing improvement, growth, and success aligned with the opportunity.
“We are excited to see the story continue for River City Coatings under Ryan Castleberry’s experience and leadership. We wish both parties well on their future endeavors.” - Jeffrey Garza, Senior Deal Associate, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled transactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
Contact
Benchmark InternationalContact
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
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