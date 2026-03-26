SMC Corporation of America Welcomes Global Opening of New Japan Technical Center, Advancing Innovation and Business Continuity for Customers Worldwide
SMC Corporation has opened its new Japan Technical Center in Kashiwa, Japan, expanding global R&D and strengthening collaboration among its worldwide technical hubs. Housing 1,300 engineers, the facility enhances innovation, business continuity, and support for advanced automation solutions for customers across global markets, including North America.
Noblesville, IN, March 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- SMC Corporation of America, the U.S. subsidiary of SMC Corporation, celebrated the opening of the company’s new Japan Technical Center (JTC), a major global research and development hub, located within the innovative Kashiwanoha Smart City in Kashiwa, Japan. This new facility represents a significant expansion of SMC’s global research and development while strengthening collaboration across our technical centers worldwide.
Located amid a concentration of leading research institutions, the new JTC campus includes three interconnected research buildings designed to facilitate high-density technical collaboration. The facility will accommodate approximately 1,300 engineers, supporting SMC’s continued focus to contribute to automated, labor-saving operations in industries.
SMC’s Japan Technical Center serves as the hub of a global network that includes technical centers in the United States, Europe, and China. This business continuity technical structure enables continuous knowledge exchange, coordinated product development, and consistent engineering standards across all global markets.
For customers in the United States and throughout North America, the expanded technical infrastructure reinforces SMC’s ability to deliver cutting-edge automation solutions while maintaining strong product availability and supply chain resilience.
“SMC’s new Japan Technical Center represents an exciting step forward for our global engineering network,” said Kelley Stacy, President & CEO of SMC Corporation of America. “With this expanded R&D hub, our teams in the United States will have even greater access to advanced research capabilities and collaboration with colleagues worldwide. This translates into faster innovation, stronger business continuity, and new automation solutions that help our customers stay competitive in rapidly evolving industries.”
“Customers depend on SMC not only for innovative products but also for technical support,” said Rex Bateman, Vice President of Engineering. “Investments like the new Japan Technical Center demonstrate our long-term commitment to advancing automation technology while ensuring the stability and responsiveness our customers expect.”
As a global leader in automation, controls, and process solutions, SMC supports manufacturers across industries including semiconductor, automotive, life sciences, food and packaging, natural resource, and machine tooling. With over 12,000 basic models and a presence in more than 80 countries, SMC continues to invest in research, technology development, and engineering collaboration to meet the evolving demands of modern manufacturing.
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America, a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan headquartered in Noblesville, IN, is a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries. With technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China, our vision to be the global standard for sustainable automation is realized through partnering with our customers to discover opportunities for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption.
Located amid a concentration of leading research institutions, the new JTC campus includes three interconnected research buildings designed to facilitate high-density technical collaboration. The facility will accommodate approximately 1,300 engineers, supporting SMC’s continued focus to contribute to automated, labor-saving operations in industries.
SMC’s Japan Technical Center serves as the hub of a global network that includes technical centers in the United States, Europe, and China. This business continuity technical structure enables continuous knowledge exchange, coordinated product development, and consistent engineering standards across all global markets.
For customers in the United States and throughout North America, the expanded technical infrastructure reinforces SMC’s ability to deliver cutting-edge automation solutions while maintaining strong product availability and supply chain resilience.
“SMC’s new Japan Technical Center represents an exciting step forward for our global engineering network,” said Kelley Stacy, President & CEO of SMC Corporation of America. “With this expanded R&D hub, our teams in the United States will have even greater access to advanced research capabilities and collaboration with colleagues worldwide. This translates into faster innovation, stronger business continuity, and new automation solutions that help our customers stay competitive in rapidly evolving industries.”
“Customers depend on SMC not only for innovative products but also for technical support,” said Rex Bateman, Vice President of Engineering. “Investments like the new Japan Technical Center demonstrate our long-term commitment to advancing automation technology while ensuring the stability and responsiveness our customers expect.”
As a global leader in automation, controls, and process solutions, SMC supports manufacturers across industries including semiconductor, automotive, life sciences, food and packaging, natural resource, and machine tooling. With over 12,000 basic models and a presence in more than 80 countries, SMC continues to invest in research, technology development, and engineering collaboration to meet the evolving demands of modern manufacturing.
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America, a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan headquartered in Noblesville, IN, is a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries. With technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China, our vision to be the global standard for sustainable automation is realized through partnering with our customers to discover opportunities for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption.
Contact
SMCContact
Amanda Wease
317-688-0680
www.smcusa.com
Amanda Wease
317-688-0680
www.smcusa.com
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