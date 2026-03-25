DataCore Launches Swarm Appliance to Address Cyber Resilience and Compliance for the Edge
A turnkey solution that simplifies data protection, archiving, and retention across edge and ROBO environments.
Fort Lauderdale, FL, March 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Enterprises are generating more unstructured data than ever outside the data center, with Gartner projecting that more than 50% of organizations will be using edge computing by 2029. Most edge and ROBO environments, however, are not designed to support enterprise-grade data protection, cyber resilience, or compliance. Limited space, constrained budgets, and minimal IT resources make traditional storage approaches impractical at the edge. At the same time, organizations face growing challenges in sourcing, integrating, and standardizing infrastructure hardware across distributed locations.
To address this challenge, DataCore Software today launched Swarm Appliance, a turnkey solution that simplifies protection, archiving, and long-term retention of unstructured data across distributed edge and ROBO environments. It helps organizations standardize edge data protection, reduce the cost and effort of managing storage, and strengthen defenses against ransomware and data loss – all without overbuilding infrastructure or increasing operational burden.
“In the face of evolving cybersecurity risks at the edge, CIOs are grappling with two critical challenges: how to secure infrastructure and how to control explosive data growth, often under tight budget constraints and ongoing hardware shortages,” said Abhi Dey, Chief Product Officer at DataCore. “At the same time, they lack the resources to manage and standardize data protection across hundreds of distributed sites like a core data center. Swarm Appliance directly addresses these challenges by simplifying cyber resilience at the edge, while lowering operational overhead through a unified, turnkey solution.”
Cyber Resilience Built for the Edge
Swarm Appliance is purpose-built with cyber resilience and compliance at its core. It includes data immutability, encryption, and integrity verification, along with integrated malware detection to identify and quarantine potentially infected data. These capabilities help organizations meet regulatory and data governance requirements while ensuring data remains protected, tamper-proof, and auditable across distributed environments.
Swarm Appliance is ideal for a wide range of use cases, including:
· Retaining medical imaging at remote healthcare facilities
· Protecting surveillance and operational data across retail and industrial sites
· Supporting archive requirements in field and branch operations
· Providing backup and archive targets in environments with limited IT resources
Access to Integrated Appliance Solutions Amid Hardware Constraints
Amid ongoing global hardware supply challenges, organizations are facing delays in sourcing, procurement, and deployment. To address this, DataCore has partnered with trusted vendors to deliver pre-configured, validated appliance solutions. These systems are fully integrated and tested, simplifying hardware acquisition, reducing procurement complexity, and enabling consistent, repeatable deployment across distributed environments.
“Our clients increasingly demand solutions that are ready to deploy, not just ready to install. The DataCore Swarm Appliance answers that need directly,” said Ian Caupène, CEO of Integra Systems. “We can now deliver a fully validated object storage appliance for archive and backup in days rather than weeks, supported by a single, unified support model that simplifies deployment and ongoing operations.
Swarm Appliance can be deployed alongside DataCore’s StarWind HCI Appliance, which delivers highly available block storage for mission-critical applications. Together, these solutions allow DataCore to address both primary storage and secondary data management needs in resource-constrained edge environments.
Available in multiple capacity configurations, Swarm Appliance allows organizations to select the system that best fits their requirements.
To learn more, visit: www.datacore.com/products/swarm-appliance/.
About DataCore
DataCore empowers organizations to gain intelligent, secure, and flexible control of their data, no matter where it lives. We simplify the way block, file, and object data is stored, protected, and managed across core, edge, and cloud environments. By streamlining operations and reducing infrastructure costs, we empower IT leaders with the agility and freedom to meet evolving business demands. For more information, visit datacore.com.
To address this challenge, DataCore Software today launched Swarm Appliance, a turnkey solution that simplifies protection, archiving, and long-term retention of unstructured data across distributed edge and ROBO environments. It helps organizations standardize edge data protection, reduce the cost and effort of managing storage, and strengthen defenses against ransomware and data loss – all without overbuilding infrastructure or increasing operational burden.
“In the face of evolving cybersecurity risks at the edge, CIOs are grappling with two critical challenges: how to secure infrastructure and how to control explosive data growth, often under tight budget constraints and ongoing hardware shortages,” said Abhi Dey, Chief Product Officer at DataCore. “At the same time, they lack the resources to manage and standardize data protection across hundreds of distributed sites like a core data center. Swarm Appliance directly addresses these challenges by simplifying cyber resilience at the edge, while lowering operational overhead through a unified, turnkey solution.”
Cyber Resilience Built for the Edge
Swarm Appliance is purpose-built with cyber resilience and compliance at its core. It includes data immutability, encryption, and integrity verification, along with integrated malware detection to identify and quarantine potentially infected data. These capabilities help organizations meet regulatory and data governance requirements while ensuring data remains protected, tamper-proof, and auditable across distributed environments.
Swarm Appliance is ideal for a wide range of use cases, including:
· Retaining medical imaging at remote healthcare facilities
· Protecting surveillance and operational data across retail and industrial sites
· Supporting archive requirements in field and branch operations
· Providing backup and archive targets in environments with limited IT resources
Access to Integrated Appliance Solutions Amid Hardware Constraints
Amid ongoing global hardware supply challenges, organizations are facing delays in sourcing, procurement, and deployment. To address this, DataCore has partnered with trusted vendors to deliver pre-configured, validated appliance solutions. These systems are fully integrated and tested, simplifying hardware acquisition, reducing procurement complexity, and enabling consistent, repeatable deployment across distributed environments.
“Our clients increasingly demand solutions that are ready to deploy, not just ready to install. The DataCore Swarm Appliance answers that need directly,” said Ian Caupène, CEO of Integra Systems. “We can now deliver a fully validated object storage appliance for archive and backup in days rather than weeks, supported by a single, unified support model that simplifies deployment and ongoing operations.
Swarm Appliance can be deployed alongside DataCore’s StarWind HCI Appliance, which delivers highly available block storage for mission-critical applications. Together, these solutions allow DataCore to address both primary storage and secondary data management needs in resource-constrained edge environments.
Available in multiple capacity configurations, Swarm Appliance allows organizations to select the system that best fits their requirements.
To learn more, visit: www.datacore.com/products/swarm-appliance/.
About DataCore
DataCore empowers organizations to gain intelligent, secure, and flexible control of their data, no matter where it lives. We simplify the way block, file, and object data is stored, protected, and managed across core, edge, and cloud environments. By streamlining operations and reducing infrastructure costs, we empower IT leaders with the agility and freedom to meet evolving business demands. For more information, visit datacore.com.
Contact
DataCoreContact
Mariia Kholotii
+1 (954) 377-6000
https://www.datacore.com/
Mariia Kholotii
+1 (954) 377-6000
https://www.datacore.com/
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