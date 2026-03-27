Best Storage NW Becomes Food Donation Collection Site for Sumner Community Food Bank
Sumner, WA, March 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Best Storage NW, located at 16290 Auto Lane in Sumner, is now serving as a food donation collection location in support of the Sumner Community Food Bank, helping make it easier for local residents and storage customers to give back to families in need in the Sumner community.
Through this effort, Best Storage NW is inviting customers and community members to bring nonperishable food donations during their visit to the facility. Donations will help support the Sumner Community Food Bank’s mission to provide “nutritious food with dignity” to neighbors in need while increasing awareness around hunger in the local community.
The Sumner Community Food Bank is located at 15625 Main Street E, Sumner, WA 98390. Community members can learn more about the organization, donation needs, and ways to help by visiting its website or contacting community@sumnerfoodbank.org. The food bank also accepts donations through local business food drive boxes and provides guidance on what items are most needed.
“Supporting the communities we serve is an important part of who we are,” said Todd Mcquarrie of Best Storage NW. “We’re proud to partner with the Sumner Community Food Bank by serving as a convenient donation drop-off location and hope our customers and neighbors will join us in helping make a difference for local families.”
Best Storage NW is managed by West Coast Self-Storage and serves the Sumner community with a range of storage options in a convenient location on Auto Lane. By participating in this donation effort, the facility is expanding its role as a local business committed not only to storage solutions, but also to community support.
To learn more about Best Storage NW, visit the facility’s website. To learn more about the Sumner Community Food Bank, including current donation needs, visit its website or email community@sumnerfoodbank.org.
About Best Storage NW
Best Storage NW is a self-storage facility located at 16290 Auto Lane in Sumner, Washington. Managed by West Coast Self-Storage, the facility provides convenient storage solutions for the local community.
About Sumner Community Food Bank
The Sumner Community Food Bank is a nonprofit organization serving the Sumner community. Its mission is to provide nutritious food with dignity to neighbors in need through donations, volunteer support, and community partnerships.
About West Coast Self-Storage
Headquartered in Everett, WA, West Coast Self-Storage manages a growing portfolio of self-storage facilities across the Western United States. The company specializes in providing professional storage management, superior customer service, and innovative storage solutions.
Through this effort, Best Storage NW is inviting customers and community members to bring nonperishable food donations during their visit to the facility. Donations will help support the Sumner Community Food Bank’s mission to provide “nutritious food with dignity” to neighbors in need while increasing awareness around hunger in the local community.
The Sumner Community Food Bank is located at 15625 Main Street E, Sumner, WA 98390. Community members can learn more about the organization, donation needs, and ways to help by visiting its website or contacting community@sumnerfoodbank.org. The food bank also accepts donations through local business food drive boxes and provides guidance on what items are most needed.
“Supporting the communities we serve is an important part of who we are,” said Todd Mcquarrie of Best Storage NW. “We’re proud to partner with the Sumner Community Food Bank by serving as a convenient donation drop-off location and hope our customers and neighbors will join us in helping make a difference for local families.”
Best Storage NW is managed by West Coast Self-Storage and serves the Sumner community with a range of storage options in a convenient location on Auto Lane. By participating in this donation effort, the facility is expanding its role as a local business committed not only to storage solutions, but also to community support.
To learn more about Best Storage NW, visit the facility’s website. To learn more about the Sumner Community Food Bank, including current donation needs, visit its website or email community@sumnerfoodbank.org.
About Best Storage NW
Best Storage NW is a self-storage facility located at 16290 Auto Lane in Sumner, Washington. Managed by West Coast Self-Storage, the facility provides convenient storage solutions for the local community.
About Sumner Community Food Bank
The Sumner Community Food Bank is a nonprofit organization serving the Sumner community. Its mission is to provide nutritious food with dignity to neighbors in need through donations, volunteer support, and community partnerships.
About West Coast Self-Storage
Headquartered in Everett, WA, West Coast Self-Storage manages a growing portfolio of self-storage facilities across the Western United States. The company specializes in providing professional storage management, superior customer service, and innovative storage solutions.
Contact
West Coast Self-StorageContact
Derek Hines
971-371-3734
https://westcoastselfstorage.com
Derek Hines
971-371-3734
https://westcoastselfstorage.com
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