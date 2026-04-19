HNDMD Relaunches Craftangles Scrapbooking Patterned Papers
HNDMD Relaunches Craftangles Scrapbooking Patterned Papers with New Floral and Vintage Designs in 230 GSM
Mumbai, India, April 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- HNDMD, a leading Indian manufacturer of premium art and craft supplies and the company behind popular brand CrafTangles, is delighted to announce the relaunch of its bestselling Scrapbooking Patterned Papers. This relaunch brings back several of the most-loved older designs and introduces an all-new collection featuring floral and vintage-inspired patterns, crafted for paper crafters, artists, and hobbyists.]
The new CrafTangles patterned papers are printed on high-quality 230 GSM paper, providing the perfect balance of thickness, stiffness, and flexibility. These papers can be used directly for crafting — eliminating the need for a base layer — while remaining ideal for layering on scrapbook bases. Available in both 12x12 inches and 6x6 inches, these papers cater to a variety of creative needs, including cardmaking, journaling, and mixed media projects.
Key Features:
- Premium 230 GSM acid-free paper for lasting durability.
- Available in 12x12 and 6x6-inch sizes.
- Suitable for scrapbooking, cardmaking, journaling, and art projects.
- Features elegant floral and vintage curated designs.
Customers can explore and purchase the full collection here:
https://www.craftadda.com/papers/patterned-papers/?stock-status=in-stock&brands=craftangles
About HNDMD:
Founded with a mission to empower creativity, HNDMD is a proud Indian manufacturer producing world-class craft and mixed media supplies under the brand CrafTangles. With nearly all products made in India, the brand’s growing portfolio includes papers, paints, mediums, and tools loved by crafters across India and worldwide.
The new CrafTangles patterned papers are printed on high-quality 230 GSM paper, providing the perfect balance of thickness, stiffness, and flexibility. These papers can be used directly for crafting — eliminating the need for a base layer — while remaining ideal for layering on scrapbook bases. Available in both 12x12 inches and 6x6 inches, these papers cater to a variety of creative needs, including cardmaking, journaling, and mixed media projects.
Key Features:
- Premium 230 GSM acid-free paper for lasting durability.
- Available in 12x12 and 6x6-inch sizes.
- Suitable for scrapbooking, cardmaking, journaling, and art projects.
- Features elegant floral and vintage curated designs.
Customers can explore and purchase the full collection here:
https://www.craftadda.com/papers/patterned-papers/?stock-status=in-stock&brands=craftangles
About HNDMD:
Founded with a mission to empower creativity, HNDMD is a proud Indian manufacturer producing world-class craft and mixed media supplies under the brand CrafTangles. With nearly all products made in India, the brand’s growing portfolio includes papers, paints, mediums, and tools loved by crafters across India and worldwide.
Contact
HNDMDContact
Rahul Sri
9136556961
www.craftadda.com
Rahul Sri
9136556961
www.craftadda.com
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