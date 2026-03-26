a1qa Announces the Availability of AI‑Powered Test Automation as a Standalone Service
a1qa is expanding its service line with AI‑powered test automation to help organizations modernize their QA processes and accelerate delivery.
Decatur, GA, March 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- a1qa, a global provider of quality engineering and software testing services, has introduced AI‑powered test automation as an independent offering within its portfolio.
As software systems become more complex and release cycles continue to shrink, traditional automation methods begin to lag behind. a1qa’s AI‑powered approach addresses these challenges by integrating machine learning into key testing processes. This enables engineering teams to deliver with greater speed, stability, and confidence in every release.
The service provides clear and measurable benefits across the entire lifecycle. Release cycles shorten as regression testing becomes faster and more efficient, helping teams bring features to market sooner. Maintenance costs decrease as AI resolves flaky failures, adapts scripts to UI and code changes, and reduces the need for manual test upkeep. Software reliability improves as AI‑generated test suites expand coverage and detect issues earlier in development. Enhanced metrics give organizations deeper visibility into testing performance and overall pipeline health.
AI‑enabled automation also strengthens internal capabilities. Teams gain new skills through hands‑on adoption of advanced tools and modern QA practices. Long‑term stability is supported by self‑healing test mechanisms and a spec‑driven approach that keeps automation aligned with real business requirements as products evolve.
“AI‑powered automation allows us to eliminate long‑standing bottlenecks in testing and give engineering teams the speed and reliability modern delivery demands,” said Mihail Urbanovich, Head of testing department at a1qa. “It’s a major step toward making quality a continuous, built‑in capability.”
About a1qa
For over 20 years, a1qa has been delivering a full spectrum of QA services to clients across diverse industries. The company’s team of 1,000+ specialists has completed more than 1,500 global projects, working under certified quality management standards including ISO 9001, ISO 27001, and ISO 14001. a1qa assists organizations in speeding up testing cycles, reducing QA related expenses, and enhancing the reliability of their software products.
As software systems become more complex and release cycles continue to shrink, traditional automation methods begin to lag behind. a1qa’s AI‑powered approach addresses these challenges by integrating machine learning into key testing processes. This enables engineering teams to deliver with greater speed, stability, and confidence in every release.
The service provides clear and measurable benefits across the entire lifecycle. Release cycles shorten as regression testing becomes faster and more efficient, helping teams bring features to market sooner. Maintenance costs decrease as AI resolves flaky failures, adapts scripts to UI and code changes, and reduces the need for manual test upkeep. Software reliability improves as AI‑generated test suites expand coverage and detect issues earlier in development. Enhanced metrics give organizations deeper visibility into testing performance and overall pipeline health.
AI‑enabled automation also strengthens internal capabilities. Teams gain new skills through hands‑on adoption of advanced tools and modern QA practices. Long‑term stability is supported by self‑healing test mechanisms and a spec‑driven approach that keeps automation aligned with real business requirements as products evolve.
“AI‑powered automation allows us to eliminate long‑standing bottlenecks in testing and give engineering teams the speed and reliability modern delivery demands,” said Mihail Urbanovich, Head of testing department at a1qa. “It’s a major step toward making quality a continuous, built‑in capability.”
About a1qa
For over 20 years, a1qa has been delivering a full spectrum of QA services to clients across diverse industries. The company’s team of 1,000+ specialists has completed more than 1,500 global projects, working under certified quality management standards including ISO 9001, ISO 27001, and ISO 14001. a1qa assists organizations in speeding up testing cycles, reducing QA related expenses, and enhancing the reliability of their software products.
Contact
a1qaContact
Anna Ivanova
+1-720-207-5122
https://www.a1qa.com/
Anna Ivanova
+1-720-207-5122
https://www.a1qa.com/
Categories