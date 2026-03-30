DV Crash Course™ Launches to Help Drivers Recover Post Accident Diminished Value
New Method Addresses the $25 Billion Blind Spot in U.S. Auto Insurance
Raleigh, NC, March 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Each year, millions of vehicles in the United States lose resale value after accidents, yet only a small percentage of drivers pursue diminished value (DV) claims. Estimates based on industry analyses and insurance data suggest that as few as 4% of eligible claims are filed, largely because insurers are not required to proactively disclose this recovery option to policyholders.
According to aggregated estimates derived from U.S. accident volume data (e.g., National Highway Traffic Safety Administration crash statistics), insurance industry reporting, and average DV settlement ranges, this lack of awareness has contributed to an estimated $12–$25 billion annually in unclaimed vehicle value.
DV Crash Course™ is a first-of-its-kind, patent-pending diminished value recovery process designed to guide consumers through recovering the full DV of their vehicle following a not-at-fault accident. Because statutes of limitations typically range from one to three years depending on state law, millions of drivers may still be eligible to pursue compensation—yet remain unaware that they can file a diminished value claim. The program provides step-by-step instruction so users can understand their rights, navigate insurer interactions, and pursue the compensation they may be owed.
Even when repairs are completed to manufacturer standards, vehicles typically suffer a permanent reduction in market value simply due to an accident history. This loss—known as diminished value—is often minimized, disputed, or never introduced during the claims process, leaving many drivers to absorb thousands of dollars in financial impact.
DV Crash Course™ brings transparency to a process that is often opaque for consumers. The program combines real-world claims experience, proven negotiation strategies, and intelligent automation tools to help drivers manage documentation, communicate effectively with insurers, and escalate claims when necessary. The methodology was shaped by the founders’ own experiences, where they found that many attorneys would not engage on claims under approximately $3,000—highlighting a significant gap in accessible consumer solutions.
The course also includes real-world templates, correspondence, and documentation strategies that have been successfully used to secure full diminished value recoveries across multiple claims.
DV Crash Course™ is delivered through a secure online platform accessible via desktop and mobile devices and is designed for drivers nationwide who were not at fault in an accident and want to recover lost vehicle value.
“Most drivers have never heard of diminished value—and the data suggests that’s not by accident,” said Leslie Webster, VP of Growth & Customer Success for DV Crash Course™. “Our goal is to close that information gap so drivers can make informed decisions and avoid leaving money on the table.”
For more information, visit DVCrashCourse.com.
DV Crash Course™ is a diminished value recovery process that helps drivers recover the lost value of their vehicle after a not-at-fault accident—money insurance companies often don't inform them about. We bridge that knowledge gap with real-world claim experience, proven negotiation strategies, and intelligent automation tools to help drivers pursue fair compensation.
According to aggregated estimates derived from U.S. accident volume data (e.g., National Highway Traffic Safety Administration crash statistics), insurance industry reporting, and average DV settlement ranges, this lack of awareness has contributed to an estimated $12–$25 billion annually in unclaimed vehicle value.
DV Crash Course™ is a first-of-its-kind, patent-pending diminished value recovery process designed to guide consumers through recovering the full DV of their vehicle following a not-at-fault accident. Because statutes of limitations typically range from one to three years depending on state law, millions of drivers may still be eligible to pursue compensation—yet remain unaware that they can file a diminished value claim. The program provides step-by-step instruction so users can understand their rights, navigate insurer interactions, and pursue the compensation they may be owed.
Even when repairs are completed to manufacturer standards, vehicles typically suffer a permanent reduction in market value simply due to an accident history. This loss—known as diminished value—is often minimized, disputed, or never introduced during the claims process, leaving many drivers to absorb thousands of dollars in financial impact.
DV Crash Course™ brings transparency to a process that is often opaque for consumers. The program combines real-world claims experience, proven negotiation strategies, and intelligent automation tools to help drivers manage documentation, communicate effectively with insurers, and escalate claims when necessary. The methodology was shaped by the founders’ own experiences, where they found that many attorneys would not engage on claims under approximately $3,000—highlighting a significant gap in accessible consumer solutions.
The course also includes real-world templates, correspondence, and documentation strategies that have been successfully used to secure full diminished value recoveries across multiple claims.
DV Crash Course™ is delivered through a secure online platform accessible via desktop and mobile devices and is designed for drivers nationwide who were not at fault in an accident and want to recover lost vehicle value.
“Most drivers have never heard of diminished value—and the data suggests that’s not by accident,” said Leslie Webster, VP of Growth & Customer Success for DV Crash Course™. “Our goal is to close that information gap so drivers can make informed decisions and avoid leaving money on the table.”
For more information, visit DVCrashCourse.com.
DV Crash Course™ is a diminished value recovery process that helps drivers recover the lost value of their vehicle after a not-at-fault accident—money insurance companies often don't inform them about. We bridge that knowledge gap with real-world claim experience, proven negotiation strategies, and intelligent automation tools to help drivers pursue fair compensation.
Contact
DV Crash Course LLCContact
Leslie Webster
866-771-4747
https://dvcrashcourse.com
Leslie Webster
866-771-4747
https://dvcrashcourse.com
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