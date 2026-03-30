DSI’s 2nd Annual Maritime Security Summit Announced
Maritime Security Leaders to Convene in Washington, DC, on July 15-16.
Washington, DC, March 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- DSI’s 2nd Annual Maritime Security Summit is a leading professional, educational development event that will bring together members of the DoW, USCG, Port Security Executives, & Marine Technical Solutions Providers to discuss current efforts toward integrating emerging capabilities, tools, & technologies in support of maritime dominance & sustained readiness. This forum will also address the importance of leveraging alliances & partnerships to enhance overall Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) for our nation’s coastlines, ports, & vessels.
Key Topics to Be Covered Include:
- Ensuring Proper Resourcing of the Sea Services to Maintain Maritime Dominance
- Fielding Critical Technologies Across All Naval Warfighting Domains to Ensure U.S. Maritime Supremacy
- Advancing Maritime Intelligence Integration, Information Sharing, and Domain - Awareness to Foster Unity of Effort in Securing the Maritime Domain
- Operationalizing Robotic & Autonomous Systems, Other Security Measures to Effectively Combat Illicit Maritime Activities and Enforce Coordinated Maritime Domain Awareness
- Spearheading USCG Force Design 2028: Facilitating Sustained Maritime Readiness and Security for a More Agile, Capable, and Responsive Fighting Force
- Deploying Advanced Analytics for Maritime Operations, Reconnaissance, and Surveillance
- Leveraging Alliances/Partnerships in the Indo-Pacific Maritime Domain
- America’s Maritime Action Plan—Update on Revitalizing U.S. Shipbuilding and Fleet
- Driving Innovation Port/Vessel Physical Cyber Security
Attendees will have the opportunity to engage directly with speakers and key decision-makers as they discuss current efforts toward integrating emerging capabilities, tools, & technologies in support of maritime dominance & sustained readiness.
For more information, to download the full agenda, or to register, please visit https://maritime.dsigroup.org/.
Key Topics to Be Covered Include:
- Ensuring Proper Resourcing of the Sea Services to Maintain Maritime Dominance
- Fielding Critical Technologies Across All Naval Warfighting Domains to Ensure U.S. Maritime Supremacy
- Advancing Maritime Intelligence Integration, Information Sharing, and Domain - Awareness to Foster Unity of Effort in Securing the Maritime Domain
- Operationalizing Robotic & Autonomous Systems, Other Security Measures to Effectively Combat Illicit Maritime Activities and Enforce Coordinated Maritime Domain Awareness
- Spearheading USCG Force Design 2028: Facilitating Sustained Maritime Readiness and Security for a More Agile, Capable, and Responsive Fighting Force
- Deploying Advanced Analytics for Maritime Operations, Reconnaissance, and Surveillance
- Leveraging Alliances/Partnerships in the Indo-Pacific Maritime Domain
- America’s Maritime Action Plan—Update on Revitalizing U.S. Shipbuilding and Fleet
- Driving Innovation Port/Vessel Physical Cyber Security
Attendees will have the opportunity to engage directly with speakers and key decision-makers as they discuss current efforts toward integrating emerging capabilities, tools, & technologies in support of maritime dominance & sustained readiness.
For more information, to download the full agenda, or to register, please visit https://maritime.dsigroup.org/.
Contact
Defense Strategies InstituteContact
Emma Watters
201-987-0183
https://maritime.dsigroup.org/
Emma Watters
201-987-0183
https://maritime.dsigroup.org/
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