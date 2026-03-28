West Coast Self-Storage Auburn Launches Food Donation Drive in Support of Auburn Food Bank
The storage facility becomes the fifth drop-off location in the Auburn, Washington area.
Auburn, WA, March 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- West Coast Self-Storage Auburn is proud to support the Auburn Food Bank through a local food donation drive, giving customers and community members an easy way to help provide food for families in need in the Auburn area. West Coast Self-Storage Auburn is located at 4424 A Street SE in Auburn.
As part of this community-focused effort, West Coast Self-Storage Auburn is inviting visitors to bring nonperishable food donations to the facility. Collected items will help support the Auburn Food Bank, a local organization that serves the Auburn community and works with local food drives to increase support for neighbors facing food insecurity.
The Auburn Food Bank is located at 2804 Auburn Way North, Auburn, WA 98002. Community members who would like to learn more about the organization, its services, or how to support its mission can visit the Auburn Food Bank website.
“Supporting our local community goes beyond providing storage space,” said Michelle Moore-Hicks of West Coast Self-Storage Auburn. “We’re proud to help make food donations more convenient for our customers and neighbors, and we’re honored to support the Auburn Food Bank and the important work it does for local families.”
West Coast Self-Storage Auburn serves Auburn and nearby communities including Lakeland Hills, Pacific, and Algona with a range of storage options in a convenient location on A Street SE. Through this donation drive, the facility is reinforcing its commitment to being an active and supportive part of the local community.
To learn more about West Coast Self-Storage Auburn, visit the facility’s website. To learn more about the Auburn Food Bank, including ways to donate or get involved, visit the Auburn Food Bank website.
About Auburn Food Bank
The Auburn Food Bank is a nonprofit organization in Auburn, Washington, located at 2804 Auburn Way North. The organization supports the community through food assistance and welcomes local food drives and donation partnerships.
About West Coast Self-Storage
Headquartered in Everett, WA, West Coast Self-Storage manages a growing portfolio of self-storage facilities across the Western United States. The company specializes in providing professional storage management, superior customer service, and innovative storage solutions.
As part of this community-focused effort, West Coast Self-Storage Auburn is inviting visitors to bring nonperishable food donations to the facility. Collected items will help support the Auburn Food Bank, a local organization that serves the Auburn community and works with local food drives to increase support for neighbors facing food insecurity.
The Auburn Food Bank is located at 2804 Auburn Way North, Auburn, WA 98002. Community members who would like to learn more about the organization, its services, or how to support its mission can visit the Auburn Food Bank website.
“Supporting our local community goes beyond providing storage space,” said Michelle Moore-Hicks of West Coast Self-Storage Auburn. “We’re proud to help make food donations more convenient for our customers and neighbors, and we’re honored to support the Auburn Food Bank and the important work it does for local families.”
West Coast Self-Storage Auburn serves Auburn and nearby communities including Lakeland Hills, Pacific, and Algona with a range of storage options in a convenient location on A Street SE. Through this donation drive, the facility is reinforcing its commitment to being an active and supportive part of the local community.
To learn more about West Coast Self-Storage Auburn, visit the facility’s website. To learn more about the Auburn Food Bank, including ways to donate or get involved, visit the Auburn Food Bank website.
About Auburn Food Bank
The Auburn Food Bank is a nonprofit organization in Auburn, Washington, located at 2804 Auburn Way North. The organization supports the community through food assistance and welcomes local food drives and donation partnerships.
About West Coast Self-Storage
Headquartered in Everett, WA, West Coast Self-Storage manages a growing portfolio of self-storage facilities across the Western United States. The company specializes in providing professional storage management, superior customer service, and innovative storage solutions.
Contact
West Coast Self-StorageContact
Derek Hines
971-371-3734
https://westcoastselfstorage.com
Derek Hines
971-371-3734
https://westcoastselfstorage.com
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