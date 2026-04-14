MLA Psychology Expands Services with Female Psychologist Specialising in Child and Adolescent
MLA Psychology is pleased to announce the availability of a highly skilled female psychologist, expanding its commitment to providing accessible, compassionate, and evidence-based care for children and families across Australia.
Gold Coast, Australia, April 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Gold Coast, Queensland – MLA Psychology is pleased to announce the availability of a highly skilled female psychologist, expanding its commitment to providing accessible, compassionate, and evidence-based care for children and families across Australia. With a strong focus on Child and Adolescent Therapy, the new clinician brings specialised experience in supporting young people with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).
This addition strengthens MLA Psychology's ability to offer early intervention services, which are critical in helping children build essential social, emotional, and behavioural skills. Families can expect personalised care tailored to each child's unique needs, with practical strategies that support development both at home and in everyday environments.
A key feature of this service is the availability of in-home therapy sessions across the Northern Suburbs of Australia. This approach allows children to engage in therapy within a familiar and comfortable setting, often leading to improved participation and more meaningful outcomes. It also provides parents and caregivers with direct support and guidance in real-life contexts, helping them feel more confident in managing challenges as they arise.
In addition, MLA Psychology offers telehealth appointments nationwide, ensuring that families across Australia can access high-quality psychological support regardless of location. This flexible model reflects the clinic's commitment to reducing barriers to care and meeting families where they are.
The new psychologist works closely with families to create structured, evidence-based intervention plans. These plans focus on improving communication, emotional regulation, attention, and daily functioning. By taking a collaborative and strengths-based approach, MLA Psychology aims to support not only the child but the entire family system.
"Our goal is to help children feel understood, supported, and capable," the psychologist shared. "We work closely with families to create practical strategies that fit into daily life. When children feel safe and supported, they are more able to learn, grow, and thrive."
MLA Psychology continues to build its reputation as a trusted provider of child-focused psychological services. With a strong emphasis on outcomes, accessibility, and compassionate care, the clinic remains dedicated to helping young people reach their full potential.
Parents, caregivers, and referrers are encouraged to take the next step. To learn more or book a consultation, visit MLA Psychology's website at https://www.mlapsychology.com/ today and connect with a team that understands your child's needs.
This addition strengthens MLA Psychology's ability to offer early intervention services, which are critical in helping children build essential social, emotional, and behavioural skills. Families can expect personalised care tailored to each child's unique needs, with practical strategies that support development both at home and in everyday environments.
A key feature of this service is the availability of in-home therapy sessions across the Northern Suburbs of Australia. This approach allows children to engage in therapy within a familiar and comfortable setting, often leading to improved participation and more meaningful outcomes. It also provides parents and caregivers with direct support and guidance in real-life contexts, helping them feel more confident in managing challenges as they arise.
In addition, MLA Psychology offers telehealth appointments nationwide, ensuring that families across Australia can access high-quality psychological support regardless of location. This flexible model reflects the clinic's commitment to reducing barriers to care and meeting families where they are.
The new psychologist works closely with families to create structured, evidence-based intervention plans. These plans focus on improving communication, emotional regulation, attention, and daily functioning. By taking a collaborative and strengths-based approach, MLA Psychology aims to support not only the child but the entire family system.
"Our goal is to help children feel understood, supported, and capable," the psychologist shared. "We work closely with families to create practical strategies that fit into daily life. When children feel safe and supported, they are more able to learn, grow, and thrive."
MLA Psychology continues to build its reputation as a trusted provider of child-focused psychological services. With a strong emphasis on outcomes, accessibility, and compassionate care, the clinic remains dedicated to helping young people reach their full potential.
Parents, caregivers, and referrers are encouraged to take the next step. To learn more or book a consultation, visit MLA Psychology's website at https://www.mlapsychology.com/ today and connect with a team that understands your child's needs.
Contact
MLA PsychologyContact
Kelly Kerrick
(07) 5606 1784
https://mlapsychology.com/
Kelly Kerrick
(07) 5606 1784
https://mlapsychology.com/
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