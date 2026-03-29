Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between DW Industries and TIPCO Technologies
Houston, TX, March 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the successful transaction between DW Industries & TIPCO Technologies. The transaction represents a strategic geographic expansion for TIPCO Technologies within the Texas market.
Since 1979, Dale Weaver and his family have established a reputation of trust within their complete line of hoses and assemblies. Their proven specialized experience in specialized high-quality, tested, and certified products that meet the demands of a multitude of industries related to petrochemical and oilfield, to military defense, agriculture, marine, and HVAC. Operations from a state-of-the-art ISO and API- Certified Facility capable of manufacturing a high volume of assemblies daily, providing their client base with reliable solutions.
For over 135 years, TIPCO has constantly evolved by embracing innovative products, premier brands, and new technologies to remain a trusted partner to customers across all industries. In 2023, TIPCO Technologies entered a strategic partnership with HydraTech Industrial Solutions, taking the Mid-Atlantic distributor nationwide. They are a complete fluid solution supplier for all your industrial, hydraulic, and high-purity applications. As a leading provider of fluid conveyance and sealing solutions focused on hose assemblies and custom gaskets. TIPCO is proud to represent world-class brands and services throughout the United States, with locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Nevada, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia.
“We are excited to see TIPCO’s ongoing expansion into the Texas market. While continuing the established trust and legacy that the Weaver family was able to create since 1979.” - Jeffrey Garza, Senior Deal Associate, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handledtransactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
Since 1979, Dale Weaver and his family have established a reputation of trust within their complete line of hoses and assemblies. Their proven specialized experience in specialized high-quality, tested, and certified products that meet the demands of a multitude of industries related to petrochemical and oilfield, to military defense, agriculture, marine, and HVAC. Operations from a state-of-the-art ISO and API- Certified Facility capable of manufacturing a high volume of assemblies daily, providing their client base with reliable solutions.
For over 135 years, TIPCO has constantly evolved by embracing innovative products, premier brands, and new technologies to remain a trusted partner to customers across all industries. In 2023, TIPCO Technologies entered a strategic partnership with HydraTech Industrial Solutions, taking the Mid-Atlantic distributor nationwide. They are a complete fluid solution supplier for all your industrial, hydraulic, and high-purity applications. As a leading provider of fluid conveyance and sealing solutions focused on hose assemblies and custom gaskets. TIPCO is proud to represent world-class brands and services throughout the United States, with locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Nevada, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia.
“We are excited to see TIPCO’s ongoing expansion into the Texas market. While continuing the established trust and legacy that the Weaver family was able to create since 1979.” - Jeffrey Garza, Senior Deal Associate, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handledtransactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
Contact
Benchmark InternationalContact
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
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