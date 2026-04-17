State of TBM 2025 Report: 83% of Organizations Boost Performance & Efficiency
New research from 200+ global leaders reveals a massive "Maturity Gap": high-maturity teams achieve 3x more impact, using TBM to shift labor from "Run" to "Change" and fund 2026 AI initiatives.
Bellevue, WA, April 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Technology Business Management (TBM) Council today announced the release of its 2025 State of TBM Report. Now in its fifth year, the report provides a comprehensive look at how global organizations leverage the TBM framework to navigate AI investments, cloud costs, and the shift toward product-centric delivery models.
Based on insights from more than 200 technology leaders across all major industry verticals, the research finds that TBM is a critical engine for operational excellence. Key findings from the 2025 report include:
Proven Efficiency Gains: 83% of respondents reported direct improvements in their organization’s efficiency and performance through TBM.
The Maturity Advantage: High-maturity organizations are 2 to 3 times more likely to report significant business impact and value realization than peers.
A C-Suite Priority: A vast majority of organizations report that executive leadership views TBM as "important" or "critical" to business operations.
Funding the Future: Organizations are using TBM data to shift capital from "Run" (maintenance) to "Change" (innovation), specifically to fund 2026 AI and digital transformation initiatives.
"As we move into 2026, the mandate for CIOs and CFOs has shifted from simple cost-cutting to strategic value creation," said Matthew Guarini, Executive Director of the TBM Council. "The 2025 State of TBM Report proves that organizations with a mature TBM practice aren't just seeing costs clearly, they are moving faster, innovating more, and achieving higher returns on technology investments. This report serves as a roadmap for any leader looking to close the maturity gap."
The research also identifies core investment areas for 2026 and beyond, including advanced AI-driven cost modeling, deeper Agile and DevOps integration, and enhanced FinOps alignment.
The full 2025 State of TBM Report is available at:
https://hubs.la/Q048H9W-0
About The TBM Council
The TBM Council is a nonprofit business entity dedicated to advancing TBM through education, standards, and collaboration. Governed by an independent board of global technology leaders, the Council represents innovative companies across all sectors. It provides best practices for leaders to react to changing market dynamics and optimize cloud and agile strategies to deliver on business objectives.
Media Contact: Info@tbmcouncil.org
Based on insights from more than 200 technology leaders across all major industry verticals, the research finds that TBM is a critical engine for operational excellence. Key findings from the 2025 report include:
Proven Efficiency Gains: 83% of respondents reported direct improvements in their organization’s efficiency and performance through TBM.
The Maturity Advantage: High-maturity organizations are 2 to 3 times more likely to report significant business impact and value realization than peers.
A C-Suite Priority: A vast majority of organizations report that executive leadership views TBM as "important" or "critical" to business operations.
Funding the Future: Organizations are using TBM data to shift capital from "Run" (maintenance) to "Change" (innovation), specifically to fund 2026 AI and digital transformation initiatives.
"As we move into 2026, the mandate for CIOs and CFOs has shifted from simple cost-cutting to strategic value creation," said Matthew Guarini, Executive Director of the TBM Council. "The 2025 State of TBM Report proves that organizations with a mature TBM practice aren't just seeing costs clearly, they are moving faster, innovating more, and achieving higher returns on technology investments. This report serves as a roadmap for any leader looking to close the maturity gap."
The research also identifies core investment areas for 2026 and beyond, including advanced AI-driven cost modeling, deeper Agile and DevOps integration, and enhanced FinOps alignment.
The full 2025 State of TBM Report is available at:
https://hubs.la/Q048H9W-0
About The TBM Council
The TBM Council is a nonprofit business entity dedicated to advancing TBM through education, standards, and collaboration. Governed by an independent board of global technology leaders, the Council represents innovative companies across all sectors. It provides best practices for leaders to react to changing market dynamics and optimize cloud and agile strategies to deliver on business objectives.
Media Contact: Info@tbmcouncil.org
Contact
TBM CouncilContact
Jasmine Ellsworth
509-590-3710
www.tbmcouncil.org
Jasmine Ellsworth
509-590-3710
www.tbmcouncil.org
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