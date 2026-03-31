From Personal Transformation to Product Launch; Launching Growth Journal, a 52-Week "Nano Change" Habit-Building System

Nano Change is launching the Growth Journal on April 19 via Kickstarter, a 52-week guided workbook designed to help people build lasting habits through small, consistent “nano changes.” Combining prompts, exercises, and structured reflection, it provides a clear path to personal growth. The project also supports mental wellbeing, with 15% of profits above 120% of the goal donated to Mind. Approved by specialists.