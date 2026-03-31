From Personal Transformation to Product Launch; Launching Growth Journal, a 52-Week "Nano Change" Habit-Building System
Nano Change is launching the Growth Journal on April 19 via Kickstarter, a 52-week guided workbook designed to help people build lasting habits through small, consistent “nano changes.” Combining prompts, exercises, and structured reflection, it provides a clear path to personal growth. The project also supports mental wellbeing, with 15% of profits above 120% of the goal donated to Mind. Approved by specialists.
Lymington, United Kingdom, March 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- This April 19, Nano Change will launch the Growth Journal on Kickstarter, a 52-week guided workbook designed to help individuals create lasting habits and transform their lives through small, consistent actions.
Combining prompts, exercises, and structured reflection, the Growth Journal provides a clear, step-by-step roadmap for building sustainable habits, fostering gratitude, and actively working toward a more intentional and fulfilling life.
At the core of the journal is the concept of “nano changes” — small, manageable actions that compound over time into meaningful, long-term transformation. Each week introduces a focused theme, guiding users through areas such as goal setting, self-reflection, mindset, and habit-building, while removing the overwhelm and guesswork that often leads to inconsistency.
“Most people don’t struggle because they lack motivation — they struggle because they don’t have a clear path,” says Sylwia, founder of Nano Change. “The Growth Journal is designed to guide you step by step, so you always know what to focus on next. It’s not about doing everything at once, but about small changes that build momentum and create real, lasting impact.”
The idea for the Growth Journal was born from Sylwia’s own personal transformation journey.
“For years, I felt stuck in patterns that didn’t serve me. I had low self-esteem, no clear boundaries, and I accepted a version of life that felt limiting,” she explains. “Everything began to change when I committed to small, intentional challenges — daily and monthly practices that helped me build awareness, shift my habits, and reconnect with myself. Over time, those small changes reshaped my life from the inside out.”
Unlike traditional journals that offer open-ended space with little direction, the Growth Journal acts as a guided system, helping users stay consistent, engaged, and accountable over the course of a full year. The structure supports both independent self-development and can complement practices such as coaching, mindfulness, or therapy.
The journal has also been reviewed by three independent coaches, including a certified life coach who recognised it as a practical and accessible tool for self-reflection, personal growth, and daily wellbeing.
The Kickstarter campaign launches on April 19 coinciding with Sylwia’s birthday — a symbolic milestone marking her journey from self-limitation to intentional living. Early supporters will gain access to exclusive content, bonus exercises, and behind-the-scenes insights into the creation of the journal.
As part of its mission to support mental wellbeing, Nano Change has committed to donating 15% of profits above 120% of the campaign goal to Mind, a leading UK mental health charity.
Nano Change is a newly established company focused on promoting sustainable, long-term personal growth through small, consistent change. Following a successful Kickstarter campaign, the company plans to expand distribution of the Growth Journal worldwide through retailers, wholesalers, and booksellers, with the aim of supporting millions of people on their journey of self-development and self-realisation.
To join the waitlist, support the campaign, or request a review copy, visit:
Website: nanochange.co
Email: sylwia@nanochange.co
About Nano Change
Nano Change is a personal development brand dedicated to helping individuals create meaningful, lasting change through small, consistent actions. Its first product, the Growth Journal, is a 52-week guided system designed to support habit-building, self-reflection, and intentional living.
Combining prompts, exercises, and structured reflection, the Growth Journal provides a clear, step-by-step roadmap for building sustainable habits, fostering gratitude, and actively working toward a more intentional and fulfilling life.
At the core of the journal is the concept of “nano changes” — small, manageable actions that compound over time into meaningful, long-term transformation. Each week introduces a focused theme, guiding users through areas such as goal setting, self-reflection, mindset, and habit-building, while removing the overwhelm and guesswork that often leads to inconsistency.
“Most people don’t struggle because they lack motivation — they struggle because they don’t have a clear path,” says Sylwia, founder of Nano Change. “The Growth Journal is designed to guide you step by step, so you always know what to focus on next. It’s not about doing everything at once, but about small changes that build momentum and create real, lasting impact.”
The idea for the Growth Journal was born from Sylwia’s own personal transformation journey.
“For years, I felt stuck in patterns that didn’t serve me. I had low self-esteem, no clear boundaries, and I accepted a version of life that felt limiting,” she explains. “Everything began to change when I committed to small, intentional challenges — daily and monthly practices that helped me build awareness, shift my habits, and reconnect with myself. Over time, those small changes reshaped my life from the inside out.”
Unlike traditional journals that offer open-ended space with little direction, the Growth Journal acts as a guided system, helping users stay consistent, engaged, and accountable over the course of a full year. The structure supports both independent self-development and can complement practices such as coaching, mindfulness, or therapy.
The journal has also been reviewed by three independent coaches, including a certified life coach who recognised it as a practical and accessible tool for self-reflection, personal growth, and daily wellbeing.
The Kickstarter campaign launches on April 19 coinciding with Sylwia’s birthday — a symbolic milestone marking her journey from self-limitation to intentional living. Early supporters will gain access to exclusive content, bonus exercises, and behind-the-scenes insights into the creation of the journal.
As part of its mission to support mental wellbeing, Nano Change has committed to donating 15% of profits above 120% of the campaign goal to Mind, a leading UK mental health charity.
Nano Change is a newly established company focused on promoting sustainable, long-term personal growth through small, consistent change. Following a successful Kickstarter campaign, the company plans to expand distribution of the Growth Journal worldwide through retailers, wholesalers, and booksellers, with the aim of supporting millions of people on their journey of self-development and self-realisation.
To join the waitlist, support the campaign, or request a review copy, visit:
Website: nanochange.co
Email: sylwia@nanochange.co
About Nano Change
Nano Change is a personal development brand dedicated to helping individuals create meaningful, lasting change through small, consistent actions. Its first product, the Growth Journal, is a 52-week guided system designed to support habit-building, self-reflection, and intentional living.
Contact
Nano ChangeContact
Sylwia Czarnecka
+447881292256
nanochange.co
Sylwia Czarnecka
+447881292256
nanochange.co
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