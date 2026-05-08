Nelyant Institute for Digital Health to Expand Equitable Health Access Through AI, Education, and Connected Care
A nonprofit initiative from Nelyant Group advances chronic disease support, behavioral health engagement, practical digital health tools, and affordable care pathways for individuals and communities.
Phoenix, AZ, May 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Nelyant Institute for Digital Health (NIDH) has officially launched as a nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming how individuals manage chronic diseases and behavioral health challenges. Recognizing that millions of Americans face fragmented care, delayed appointments, and rising costs, the Institute was created to bridge the critical gap between health awareness and sustained, everyday action.
Rather than serving merely as an information hub, the NIDH provides a comprehensive ecosystem of practical support. Its strategic focus includes chronic disease self-management, behavioral health engagement, digital screening for early risk awareness, medication adherence support, and community-based digital outreach. The mission is to empower patients in the daily moments that dictate health outcomes, such as when symptoms first appear or when care routines become overwhelming.
The Institute is a core component of the broader Nelyant Group, which also features Nelyant Publishers for health literacy and Nelyant Medical Group for clinical care and the Nelyant Center for Digital Medicine and Technology for evidence-driven policy, ethical AI, and scalable digital health solutions. This integrated ecosystem ensures that when educational support alone is not enough, individuals have a clear, connected pathway to affordable medical and psychiatric care through AZ Live Doctor. This unique model prevents the common breakdown where patients know they need help but lack realistic access to treatment services.
Designed with collaboration in mind, the Nelyant Institute partners with community groups, schools, and public health initiatives. By delivering support that is accessible, understandable, and actionable, the Institute strives to make better health a realistic goal for everyone. Learn more at www.nelyant.com and azlivedoctor.com.
Rather than serving merely as an information hub, the NIDH provides a comprehensive ecosystem of practical support. Its strategic focus includes chronic disease self-management, behavioral health engagement, digital screening for early risk awareness, medication adherence support, and community-based digital outreach. The mission is to empower patients in the daily moments that dictate health outcomes, such as when symptoms first appear or when care routines become overwhelming.
The Institute is a core component of the broader Nelyant Group, which also features Nelyant Publishers for health literacy and Nelyant Medical Group for clinical care and the Nelyant Center for Digital Medicine and Technology for evidence-driven policy, ethical AI, and scalable digital health solutions. This integrated ecosystem ensures that when educational support alone is not enough, individuals have a clear, connected pathway to affordable medical and psychiatric care through AZ Live Doctor. This unique model prevents the common breakdown where patients know they need help but lack realistic access to treatment services.
Designed with collaboration in mind, the Nelyant Institute partners with community groups, schools, and public health initiatives. By delivering support that is accessible, understandable, and actionable, the Institute strives to make better health a realistic goal for everyone. Learn more at www.nelyant.com and azlivedoctor.com.
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Nelyant GroupContact
Kersti Ballio
806-414-8040
nelyant.com
Marketing Director
Kersti Ballio
806-414-8040
nelyant.com
Marketing Director
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