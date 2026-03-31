Daniel Kaufman Launches The Kaufman Co., a Full-Service Real Estate Investment and Development Firm
The firm focuses on acquisitions, development, and asset management across multifamily, commercial, industrial, and mixed-use real estate
Los Angeles, CA, March 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Daniel Kaufman, a seasoned real estate investor and entrepreneur, today announced the launch of The Kaufman Co., a vertically integrated real estate firm specializing in acquisitions, development, and property management across the United States. The Kaufman Co. is built on a thesis that disciplined, hands-on investment in quality real estate assets—across multifamily, commercial, industrial, and mixed-use sectors—creates lasting wealth and community value.
"Real estate has always been about more than transactions — it's about vision, relationships, and execution," said Daniel Kaufman, Founder of The Kaufman Co. "Our goal is to identify undervalued opportunities, build strong partnerships, and create assets that perform for the long term. Whether we're acquiring stabilized multifamily properties, developing mixed-use projects from the ground up, or managing a commercial portfolio, we approach every deal with the same level of rigor and conviction."
The Kaufman Co. operates across four core real estate verticals:
Acquisitions & Investments: Sourcing and underwriting value-add and opportunistic real estate investments across multifamily, commercial, and industrial asset classes.
Ground-Up Development: Identifying entitled land and infill development opportunities to deliver high-quality residential and mixed-use projects in supply-constrained markets.
Commercial & Mixed-Use: Acquiring and repositioning commercial and mixed-use properties to drive occupancy, income growth, and long-term appreciation.
Property Management: In-house asset and property management capabilities ensuring that every investment in The Kaufman Co. portfolio is operated with precision and care.
Daniel Kaufman brings a results-driven, owner-operator approach to real estate investing. The Kaufman Co. is structured to move quickly on acquisitions, manage assets efficiently, and deliver superior risk-adjusted returns. The firm works closely with a curated network of capital partners, brokers, and operators to source off-market and lightly marketed opportunities that traditional institutional buyers may overlook.
The Kaufman Co. is actively seeking acquisition opportunities and investment partnerships in growth markets across the country. Capital partners, brokers, and co-investors interested in working with Daniel Kaufman and The Kaufman Co. are encouraged to reach out directly to explore potential opportunities.
About The Kaufman Co.
The Kaufman Co. is a real estate investment and development firm founded by Daniel Kaufman. The firm acquires, develops, and manages real estate assets across multifamily, commercial, industrial, and mixed-use sectors nationwide. The Kaufman Co. is built on a foundation of disciplined underwriting, strong operator relationships, and a long-term ownership mindset. For more information, visit www.thekaufmanco.com.
"Real estate has always been about more than transactions — it's about vision, relationships, and execution," said Daniel Kaufman, Founder of The Kaufman Co. "Our goal is to identify undervalued opportunities, build strong partnerships, and create assets that perform for the long term. Whether we're acquiring stabilized multifamily properties, developing mixed-use projects from the ground up, or managing a commercial portfolio, we approach every deal with the same level of rigor and conviction."
The Kaufman Co. operates across four core real estate verticals:
Acquisitions & Investments: Sourcing and underwriting value-add and opportunistic real estate investments across multifamily, commercial, and industrial asset classes.
Ground-Up Development: Identifying entitled land and infill development opportunities to deliver high-quality residential and mixed-use projects in supply-constrained markets.
Commercial & Mixed-Use: Acquiring and repositioning commercial and mixed-use properties to drive occupancy, income growth, and long-term appreciation.
Property Management: In-house asset and property management capabilities ensuring that every investment in The Kaufman Co. portfolio is operated with precision and care.
Daniel Kaufman brings a results-driven, owner-operator approach to real estate investing. The Kaufman Co. is structured to move quickly on acquisitions, manage assets efficiently, and deliver superior risk-adjusted returns. The firm works closely with a curated network of capital partners, brokers, and operators to source off-market and lightly marketed opportunities that traditional institutional buyers may overlook.
The Kaufman Co. is actively seeking acquisition opportunities and investment partnerships in growth markets across the country. Capital partners, brokers, and co-investors interested in working with Daniel Kaufman and The Kaufman Co. are encouraged to reach out directly to explore potential opportunities.
About The Kaufman Co.
The Kaufman Co. is a real estate investment and development firm founded by Daniel Kaufman. The firm acquires, develops, and manages real estate assets across multifamily, commercial, industrial, and mixed-use sectors nationwide. The Kaufman Co. is built on a foundation of disciplined underwriting, strong operator relationships, and a long-term ownership mindset. For more information, visit www.thekaufmanco.com.
Contact
Kaufman & CompanyContact
Jess Dumok
341-217-2580
www.thekaufmanco.com
Jess Dumok
341-217-2580
www.thekaufmanco.com
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