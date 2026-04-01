Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated Transaction Between the Carmi Companies and The Nearshore Company
Laredo, TX, April 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the successful transaction between the Carmi Companies and The Nearshore Company, with Main Street Capital Corporation completing a new portfolio investment in The Nearshore Company.
Carmi was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Laredo, Texas. Carmi serves as a single-source logistics provider, offering full transportation, logistics, and customs clearance services to importer/exporter clients worldwide. Full turnkey operations include land, air, and ocean freight transportation coordination, international customs brokering, warehousing, transloading, handling, and storage, all integrated through the business’s comprehensive technology that allows for the creation and management of dynamic data and communication.
The Nearshore Company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Brownsville, Texas. TNC provides outsourced services to companies seeking to manufacture in proximity to the U.S. TNC offers Mexico-based turnkey manufacturing facilities, employer-of-record services, tenant-of-record services, and U.S.-based warehousing services. TNC provides its services to a wide range of industries, including industrials, healthcare, steel, automotive, and utility.
The combination of TNC and Carmi expands the Company’s service offering, providing clients with an end-to-end solution for cross-border operations. This strategic combination creates a comprehensive platform for cross-border manufacturing and logistics solutions, enabling U.S. companies to strengthen supply chain resilience and operational efficiency.
“This is a standout combination. Together, Carmi and The Nearshore Company create a powerful end-to-end platform for cross-border operations. We are proud to have been a part of a transaction that creates such meaningful long-term value and look forward to watching the growth of the combined platforms.”
-Jeffrey Garza, Senior Deal Associate, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled transactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
Carmi was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Laredo, Texas. Carmi serves as a single-source logistics provider, offering full transportation, logistics, and customs clearance services to importer/exporter clients worldwide. Full turnkey operations include land, air, and ocean freight transportation coordination, international customs brokering, warehousing, transloading, handling, and storage, all integrated through the business’s comprehensive technology that allows for the creation and management of dynamic data and communication.
The Nearshore Company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Brownsville, Texas. TNC provides outsourced services to companies seeking to manufacture in proximity to the U.S. TNC offers Mexico-based turnkey manufacturing facilities, employer-of-record services, tenant-of-record services, and U.S.-based warehousing services. TNC provides its services to a wide range of industries, including industrials, healthcare, steel, automotive, and utility.
The combination of TNC and Carmi expands the Company’s service offering, providing clients with an end-to-end solution for cross-border operations. This strategic combination creates a comprehensive platform for cross-border manufacturing and logistics solutions, enabling U.S. companies to strengthen supply chain resilience and operational efficiency.
“This is a standout combination. Together, Carmi and The Nearshore Company create a powerful end-to-end platform for cross-border operations. We are proud to have been a part of a transaction that creates such meaningful long-term value and look forward to watching the growth of the combined platforms.”
-Jeffrey Garza, Senior Deal Associate, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled transactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
Contact
Benchmark InternationalContact
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
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