Fifth Annual Senior Black American Health Fair to be Held on April 11 at Pennington Biomedical
Open to all, the event will feature health screenings, educational speakers and engaging activities focused on improving health outcomes.
Baton Rouge, LA, April 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center is gearing up to host the fifth annual Senior Black American Health Fair. Open to all residents in the Greater Baton Rouge region and beyond, the health fair will take place on Saturday, April 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pennington Biomedical Conference Center, located at 6400 Perkins Road in Baton Rouge.
The schedule for the day is filled with engaging activities, and participants are encouraged to dress in comfortable, active clothing. In an effort to get participants moving and having fun, activities will include line dancing, bingo, cornhole, horseshoes, a stretch zone and music from a live DJ.
“We’re excited to once again host the Senior Black American Health Fair! This will be a day where Pennington Biomedical can connect with the senior community by providing free screenings, interaction with experts and fun activities,” said Dr. Robert Newton Jr., Professor and Director of Pennington Biomedical’s Preventive Behavioral Medicine Lab. “There is never a wrong time to learn more about your health, and this event is designed to make that both accessible and enjoyable.”
In addition to physical activities, the fair will feature free health screenings, including glucose, blood pressure, stroke assessment, cholesterol, hearing, A1c testing and memory. Vaccines will also be available for interested participants.
For blood glucose screenings, fasting is not required; however, eating or drinking within nine to 12 hours prior may affect results.
There are several highlights of the event. First, there is a healthy aging panel featuring experts in cancer, dementia, urology and heart health. Second, there will be a viewing of the Mama Joe Project – a story of a family dealing with dementia. Third, there will be a mobile unit where participants can learn about research through an interactive experience.
Attendees will also enjoy free breakfast, free lunch and free valet parking, making it easier than ever to participate in the day’s activities. Participants are encouraged to preregister online, as space may be limited for on-site registration.
“On behalf of the entire team at Pennington Biomedical Research Center, we’re delighted to welcome the Baton Rouge community to this year’s health fair,” said Dr. Jennifer Rood, Interim Senior Vice Chancellor and Executive Director of Pennington Biomedical. “Our mission is to identify the triggers of metabolic diseases and share solutions that improve lives – especially within our local community. We invite everyone to join us for this impactful and engaging event.”
The Senior Black American Health Fair is made possible this year with the help of local sponsors, including presenting sponsor Our Lady of the Lake Health, gold sponsors Louisiana Blue and CareSouth, silver sponsor Humana and in-kind sponsors LabCorp, Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Southern University School of Nursing and Allied Health, Stretch Zone and Walgreens. For more information, please visit https://www.pbrc.edu/sbahf.
The schedule for the day is filled with engaging activities, and participants are encouraged to dress in comfortable, active clothing. In an effort to get participants moving and having fun, activities will include line dancing, bingo, cornhole, horseshoes, a stretch zone and music from a live DJ.
“We’re excited to once again host the Senior Black American Health Fair! This will be a day where Pennington Biomedical can connect with the senior community by providing free screenings, interaction with experts and fun activities,” said Dr. Robert Newton Jr., Professor and Director of Pennington Biomedical’s Preventive Behavioral Medicine Lab. “There is never a wrong time to learn more about your health, and this event is designed to make that both accessible and enjoyable.”
In addition to physical activities, the fair will feature free health screenings, including glucose, blood pressure, stroke assessment, cholesterol, hearing, A1c testing and memory. Vaccines will also be available for interested participants.
For blood glucose screenings, fasting is not required; however, eating or drinking within nine to 12 hours prior may affect results.
There are several highlights of the event. First, there is a healthy aging panel featuring experts in cancer, dementia, urology and heart health. Second, there will be a viewing of the Mama Joe Project – a story of a family dealing with dementia. Third, there will be a mobile unit where participants can learn about research through an interactive experience.
Attendees will also enjoy free breakfast, free lunch and free valet parking, making it easier than ever to participate in the day’s activities. Participants are encouraged to preregister online, as space may be limited for on-site registration.
“On behalf of the entire team at Pennington Biomedical Research Center, we’re delighted to welcome the Baton Rouge community to this year’s health fair,” said Dr. Jennifer Rood, Interim Senior Vice Chancellor and Executive Director of Pennington Biomedical. “Our mission is to identify the triggers of metabolic diseases and share solutions that improve lives – especially within our local community. We invite everyone to join us for this impactful and engaging event.”
The Senior Black American Health Fair is made possible this year with the help of local sponsors, including presenting sponsor Our Lady of the Lake Health, gold sponsors Louisiana Blue and CareSouth, silver sponsor Humana and in-kind sponsors LabCorp, Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Southern University School of Nursing and Allied Health, Stretch Zone and Walgreens. For more information, please visit https://www.pbrc.edu/sbahf.
Contact
Pennington Biomedical Research CenterContact
Ernie Ballard
225-763-2677
www.pbrc.edu
Ernie Ballard
225-763-2677
www.pbrc.edu
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