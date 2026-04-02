Community Hospice & Palliative Care, a Subsidiary of Alivia Care, Inc., Recognizes Volunteers During National Volunteer Month
Jacksonville, FL, April 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- April is National Volunteer Month, a time to recognize the dedicated individuals who generously give their time and compassion to support patients, families, and care teams across Northeast Florida. Community Hospice & Palliative Care, a subsidiary of Alivia Care, Inc., proudly celebrates the volunteers who play a vital role in their mission of providing compassionate care and support to those facing serious illness and loss.
Volunteers have long been an essential part of hospice care. At Community Hospice & Palliative Care, they extend the circle of care by offering comfort, companionship, and practical support to patients and families during some of life’s most challenging moments.
Volunteers serve in many meaningful ways across Community Hospice & Palliative Care. Some spend time visiting with adult and pediatric patients, offering companionship through conversation, reading, writing letters, or simply sharing quiet moments together. Others support care teams behind the scenes by assisting with administrative projects, greeting visitors, and helping with office needs at the organization’s inpatient centers. Volunteers also provide bereavement outreach by calling families to share information about grief support groups and counseling services. Many serve as community ambassadors by helping with health fairs, outreach efforts, and fundraising events that support unfunded programs and services. Additional opportunities include pet therapy visits and assisting with the care of patients’ pets through the Pet Peace of Mind® program. No matter how they serve, each volunteer helps strengthen the circle of care that surrounds patients and their families.
“Volunteers are truly the heart of hospice,” said Phillip Ward, president and CEO of Community Hospice & Palliative Care. “Their compassion, kindness and willingness to serve bring comfort to patients and families when it matters most. During National Volunteer Month, we are proud to recognize and thank the many volunteers who help make our mission possible.”
Community Hospice & Palliative Care welcomes individuals who would like to make a difference in the lives of others. Volunteers receive training and guidance to help them feel confident and prepared as they step into meaningful roles supporting patients, families and care teams.
Volunteers have long been an essential part of hospice care. At Community Hospice & Palliative Care, they extend the circle of care by offering comfort, companionship, and practical support to patients and families during some of life’s most challenging moments.
Volunteers serve in many meaningful ways across Community Hospice & Palliative Care. Some spend time visiting with adult and pediatric patients, offering companionship through conversation, reading, writing letters, or simply sharing quiet moments together. Others support care teams behind the scenes by assisting with administrative projects, greeting visitors, and helping with office needs at the organization’s inpatient centers. Volunteers also provide bereavement outreach by calling families to share information about grief support groups and counseling services. Many serve as community ambassadors by helping with health fairs, outreach efforts, and fundraising events that support unfunded programs and services. Additional opportunities include pet therapy visits and assisting with the care of patients’ pets through the Pet Peace of Mind® program. No matter how they serve, each volunteer helps strengthen the circle of care that surrounds patients and their families.
“Volunteers are truly the heart of hospice,” said Phillip Ward, president and CEO of Community Hospice & Palliative Care. “Their compassion, kindness and willingness to serve bring comfort to patients and families when it matters most. During National Volunteer Month, we are proud to recognize and thank the many volunteers who help make our mission possible.”
Community Hospice & Palliative Care welcomes individuals who would like to make a difference in the lives of others. Volunteers receive training and guidance to help them feel confident and prepared as they step into meaningful roles supporting patients, families and care teams.
Contact
Community Hospice & Palliative CareContact
Michelle Cardinal
904-407-5010
www.communityhospice.com
Michelle Cardinal
904-407-5010
www.communityhospice.com
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