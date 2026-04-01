Las Vegas Divorce Attorneys Spends $10,000 a Month on "Bold" Billboards Promoting Cheap Divorces?
Right Lawyers, a Las Vegas divorce firm, is spending $10,000 monthly on billboards promoting "No Fight Divorces." Managing Partner Rock Rocheleau believes couples should avoid costly court battles, as divorce divides assets rather than creates winners. The firm prioritizes client savings over firm revenue.
Las Vegas, NV, April 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Residents of Las Vegas have noticed a bold new message popping up on billboards across the valley. These billboards are generating buzz across Las Vegas because an attorney is promoting a “No Fight Divorce”. The attorney asking people to not fight is Right Lawyers, a leading divorce law firm in Nevada,
The firm is spending $10,000 a month to promote a low-cost divorce option. A move that goes against the grain of the traditional legal model of attorneys encouraging fighting.
The traditional contested divorce process can often take months or even years, accumulating high hourly attorney fees. While a No Fight Divorce takes less than three weeks and incurs much less fees than a traditional contested divorce.
Why would an attorney spend thousands of dollars to promote a product that actively generates fewer legal fees? Because the firm strongly believes in this bold message. Getting divorced is painful enough. Why does the divorce process need to be expensive? As Rock Rocheleau, Managing Partner at Right Lawyers said, “No one wins in divorce court. The court is simply dividing the marriage. Divorce is division, not addition. No one is walking away with more than they had in the marriage. The sooner couples learn this, the less they pay attorneys, and the more they get to walk away with.”
The concept behind a "No Fight Divorce" is straightforward. It is essentially an uncontested divorce where both spouses have reached a mutual agreement on all major terms, including the division of assets, debt distribution, and child custody arrangements. A document called a Joint Petition for Divorce is drafted, signed, and filed with the court. There are no court hearings. The divorce is granted in about three weeks.
In contrast to a contested divorce, an uncontested divorce bypasses a lengthy court process. A process where spouses can spend a year or more in court. A process where spouses can spend tens of thousands on attorney fees.
“Many people are not aware uncontested divorces exist. These billboards are getting out the message,” says Rocheleau. Right Lawyers billboards are making couples in Las Vegas aware of this option so that they can save time and money on their divorce.
No fight divorces might not be the most profitable, but Right Lawyers strongly believe in helping spouses, even if it means less fees.
About Right Lawyers: Established in 2004, Right Lawyers has over forty plus years of combined experience with divorce and custody law. Right Lawyers have been voted the best divorce in Las Vegas eight times. For more information visit www.rightlawyers.com
The firm is spending $10,000 a month to promote a low-cost divorce option. A move that goes against the grain of the traditional legal model of attorneys encouraging fighting.
The traditional contested divorce process can often take months or even years, accumulating high hourly attorney fees. While a No Fight Divorce takes less than three weeks and incurs much less fees than a traditional contested divorce.
Why would an attorney spend thousands of dollars to promote a product that actively generates fewer legal fees? Because the firm strongly believes in this bold message. Getting divorced is painful enough. Why does the divorce process need to be expensive? As Rock Rocheleau, Managing Partner at Right Lawyers said, “No one wins in divorce court. The court is simply dividing the marriage. Divorce is division, not addition. No one is walking away with more than they had in the marriage. The sooner couples learn this, the less they pay attorneys, and the more they get to walk away with.”
The concept behind a "No Fight Divorce" is straightforward. It is essentially an uncontested divorce where both spouses have reached a mutual agreement on all major terms, including the division of assets, debt distribution, and child custody arrangements. A document called a Joint Petition for Divorce is drafted, signed, and filed with the court. There are no court hearings. The divorce is granted in about three weeks.
In contrast to a contested divorce, an uncontested divorce bypasses a lengthy court process. A process where spouses can spend a year or more in court. A process where spouses can spend tens of thousands on attorney fees.
“Many people are not aware uncontested divorces exist. These billboards are getting out the message,” says Rocheleau. Right Lawyers billboards are making couples in Las Vegas aware of this option so that they can save time and money on their divorce.
No fight divorces might not be the most profitable, but Right Lawyers strongly believe in helping spouses, even if it means less fees.
About Right Lawyers: Established in 2004, Right Lawyers has over forty plus years of combined experience with divorce and custody law. Right Lawyers have been voted the best divorce in Las Vegas eight times. For more information visit www.rightlawyers.com
Contact
Right LawyersContact
Rock Rocheleau
702-914-0400
www.rightlawyers.com
Rock Rocheleau
702-914-0400
www.rightlawyers.com
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