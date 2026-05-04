Bond Rees Warns UK Businesses of Rising Corporate Espionage Threat as Demand for Counter Surveillance Services Grows

Bond Rees, the UK’s leading private investigation agency, warns of a surge in corporate espionage targeting businesses of all sizes. Reporting a sharp rise in demand for Technical Surveillance Countermeasures (TSCM), the agency highlights that threats are increasingly originating from both external competitors and internal bad actors, costing the UK economy billions annually.