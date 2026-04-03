RAMPF Enhances Climbing Hold Production at CWA Summit
Polyurethane resins, silicones, tooling boards, and contract manufacturing services – Booth 556
Wixom, MI, April 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Reduce costs, increase quality, accelerate time to market: RAMPF Group, Inc. is presenting polyurethane resins, silicones, tooling boards, and contract manufacturing services for the production of climbing holds at Climbing Wall Association Summit in Salt Lake City, UT, April 15 to 17 – Booth 556.
Key Facts
1. Cut production costs with RAKU® TOOL IE-3092, the easy processing polyurethane system for fast in-house manufacturing.
2. Boost part output and extend mold life with versatile tin- and platinum‑cure silicones, supported by high-performance stoner mold release agents.
3. Carve master molds and prototypes quickly using lightweight, stable, CNC-friendly RAKU® TOOL polyurethane tooling boards.
RAKU® TOOL IE 3092 – Fast, simple, and reliable
The polyurethane system RAKU® TOOL IE 3092 enables quick, dependable in house production – ideal for manufacturers seeking full control over design, quality, and lead times. The 1:1 mix ratio, excellent flow behavior, and compatibility with manual and automated dispensing make processing straightforward.
Customer benefits:
• High abrasion and impact resistance for long lasting holds
• Fine surface detail and consistent molding accuracy
• Integrated antimicrobial additive
• Multiple work time options and fast curing
Available from quart kits to 275 gallon totes and in common industry colors, the system supports everything from home-wall production to large-scale manufacturing. RAMPF also provides pigments, silicone rubber, and mold release agents.
RAKU® TOOL Silicones – Precise, durable molds
RAMPF offers tin- and platinum-cure silicones with a broad range of Shore hardness values. Optional translucent grades enhance visibility during mold filling, especially valuable for complex shapes. Stoner mold release agents complement the silicone range by protecting tooling surfaces, increasing mold life, and improving part output.
RAKU® TOOL Tooling Boards – Ultrafast mold creation
RAMPF’s polyurethane tooling boards combine mechanical strength with easy machinability, making them ideal for carving master molds and prototypes.
• RAKU® TOOL SB-0064
- Very lightweight
- Easy to shape
- Available as blocks and sheets
• RAKU® TOOL MB-0670
- Fine surface finish
- Excellent CNC milling characteristics
- Simple sealing and varnishing
• RAKU® TOOL WB-0801
- Heat stability up to 200°F
- Low thermal expansion for large macro tooling
- Efficient laminating with matching adhesive
RAMPF Contract Manufacturing – Cost-effectively, flexible
Climbing hold brands looking to scale can tap into RAMPF’s contract manufacturing in Suwanee, GA, where proprietary automated metering and mixing systems ensure high-quality holds, fast turnaround, and consistent production results.
Visit RAMPF Group, Inc. at Climbing Wall Association Summit in Salt Lake City, UT, from April 15 to 17 – Booth 556.
Key Facts
1. Cut production costs with RAKU® TOOL IE-3092, the easy processing polyurethane system for fast in-house manufacturing.
2. Boost part output and extend mold life with versatile tin- and platinum‑cure silicones, supported by high-performance stoner mold release agents.
3. Carve master molds and prototypes quickly using lightweight, stable, CNC-friendly RAKU® TOOL polyurethane tooling boards.
RAKU® TOOL IE 3092 – Fast, simple, and reliable
The polyurethane system RAKU® TOOL IE 3092 enables quick, dependable in house production – ideal for manufacturers seeking full control over design, quality, and lead times. The 1:1 mix ratio, excellent flow behavior, and compatibility with manual and automated dispensing make processing straightforward.
Customer benefits:
• High abrasion and impact resistance for long lasting holds
• Fine surface detail and consistent molding accuracy
• Integrated antimicrobial additive
• Multiple work time options and fast curing
Available from quart kits to 275 gallon totes and in common industry colors, the system supports everything from home-wall production to large-scale manufacturing. RAMPF also provides pigments, silicone rubber, and mold release agents.
RAKU® TOOL Silicones – Precise, durable molds
RAMPF offers tin- and platinum-cure silicones with a broad range of Shore hardness values. Optional translucent grades enhance visibility during mold filling, especially valuable for complex shapes. Stoner mold release agents complement the silicone range by protecting tooling surfaces, increasing mold life, and improving part output.
RAKU® TOOL Tooling Boards – Ultrafast mold creation
RAMPF’s polyurethane tooling boards combine mechanical strength with easy machinability, making them ideal for carving master molds and prototypes.
• RAKU® TOOL SB-0064
- Very lightweight
- Easy to shape
- Available as blocks and sheets
• RAKU® TOOL MB-0670
- Fine surface finish
- Excellent CNC milling characteristics
- Simple sealing and varnishing
• RAKU® TOOL WB-0801
- Heat stability up to 200°F
- Low thermal expansion for large macro tooling
- Efficient laminating with matching adhesive
RAMPF Contract Manufacturing – Cost-effectively, flexible
Climbing hold brands looking to scale can tap into RAMPF’s contract manufacturing in Suwanee, GA, where proprietary automated metering and mixing systems ensure high-quality holds, fast turnaround, and consistent production results.
Visit RAMPF Group, Inc. at Climbing Wall Association Summit in Salt Lake City, UT, from April 15 to 17 – Booth 556.
Contact
RAMPF GroupContact
Benjamin Schicker
+49.7123.9342-0
www.rampf-group.com
Benjamin Schicker
+49.7123.9342-0
www.rampf-group.com
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